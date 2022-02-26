Wake Forest rolls to easy win over Louisville at Joel Coliseum

• Khadim Sy, who turned his right ankle in the loss at Clemson, missed practice time this week and on Friday was in a walking boot. He did not play on Saturday night.

• Jake LaRavia scored his 1,000th career point in Saturday’s game and is the second Wake Forest player to achieve that feat. Daivien Williamson did it earlier this season. Before Saturday night’s game Alondes Williams and Isaiah Mucius were each 83 points away from 1,000.

• Alondes Williams is still on pace to become the first ACC player in history to lead the league in points and assists. The ACC didn’t start keeping track of assists until 1973 but before Saturday’s game Williams led the ACC in scoring at 19.6 points and 5.1 assists per game.

• Wake Forest bolted to a 20-point lead in the first half but the Cardinals didn’t fold and battled back to cut the halftime lead to 44-36. The way the Cardinals got back in the game was center Sydney Curry, who could not be stopped. He had 15 points in the first half and Dallas Walton struggled guarding him. In the second half the Deacons double teamed him and he didn’t have his way on the inside like he did in the first half.