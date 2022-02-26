Wake Forest rolls to easy win over Louisville at Joel Coliseum

Turns out, a desperate Wake Forest team is a good one.
The Demon Deacons, playing for the NCAA Tournament lives, were firing on all cylinders on Saturday night against Louisville at Joel Coliseum in front of 8,139 fans.
The Demon Deacons defeated the Cardinals 99-77 in their second-to-last regular-season game, and did it convincingly as all five starters scored in double figures.
A recap:
Three observations
1. The energy was there from the beginning for the Demon Deacons as they led 20-2 after letting the Cardinals get the first basket. The Demon Deacons hit six of their first eight shots and that was a far cry from their loss at Clemson earlier in the week. The good news from that early spurt was it was spread around to the entire starting lineup and during that early run Isaiah Mucius hit two straight 3-pointers and came off the court during a timeout screaming “I’m back.”
2. When Wake Forest’s transition game is cooking it usually leads to a good game. There wasn’t much transition at all in the loss to Clemson but it got going on Saturday night. It’s no secret that the transition game is so much better when Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia are getting their hands on the ball.
3. Cameron Hildreth, a freshman from England, had one of his best games making a big impact in the second half. He played 19 minutes in the loss to Clemson, but before that only had a few minutes of action in the last nine games. His pass to Jake LaRavia for a dunk with 16:27 left gave the Deacons a 55-39 lead that forced the Cardinals to call a timeout.
Stars
Wake Forest
Alondes Williams: 11 points, five assists.
Jake LaRavia: 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists.
Isaiah Mucius: 12 points all on 3-pointers and four rebounds.
Dallas Walton: Ties his career-high 22 points (8 of 9 shooting) and six rebounds
Daivien Williamson: 15 points, two rebounds.
Cameron Hildreth: eight points off the bench with three re-bounds
Louisville
Sydney Curry: 28 points, seven rebounds
Noah Locke: 14 points, two rebounds
Notable
• Khadim Sy, who turned his right ankle in the loss at Clemson, missed practice time this week and on Friday was in a walking boot. He did not play on Saturday night.
• Jake LaRavia scored his 1,000th career point in Saturday’s game and is the second Wake Forest player to achieve that feat. Daivien Williamson did it earlier this season. Before Saturday night’s game Alondes Williams and Isaiah Mucius were each 83 points away from 1,000.
• Alondes Williams is still on pace to become the first ACC player in history to lead the league in points and assists. The ACC didn’t start keeping track of assists until 1973 but before Saturday’s game Williams led the ACC in scoring at 19.6 points and 5.1 assists per game.
• Wake Forest bolted to a 20-point lead in the first half but the Cardinals didn’t fold and battled back to cut the halftime lead to 44-36. The way the Cardinals got back in the game was center Sydney Curry, who could not be stopped. He had 15 points in the first half and Dallas Walton struggled guarding him. In the second half the Deacons double teamed him and he didn’t have his way on the inside like he did in the first half.
• Interim head coach Mike Pegues of the Cardinals wasn’t very “lucky” as official Jamie Luckie called a technical on him with 18:11 to go. Pegues was called for the foul but it appeared to be from somebody else on the bench who may have said something that caused Luckie to call the technical.
• Wake Forest improved to 15-2 at home this season. The two losses came to Duke and Miami.
Records
Wake Forest: 12-7 ACC, 22-8 overall
Louisville: 6-12, 12-16
Up next
Wake Forest: Wednesday, N.C. State, 9 p.m. (Bally Sports South), final regular-season game.
Louisville: Tuesday, at Virginia Tech, (ESPN)
