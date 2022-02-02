Wake Forest rolls to easy win over Pittsburgh at Joel Coliseum

Wake Forest rebounded rather nicely from the road loss to Syracuse on Saturday with a convincing 91-75 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night Joel Coliseum.

A recap:

Three observations

1. Coach Steve Forbes didn’t sugarcoat his quotes this week about the Demon Deacons coming off the loss at Syracuse. “They were embarrassed and we got whupped,” he said. His players were listening as they jumped out to a 16-3 lead on the 14th-place Panthers and never looked back. He certainly got their attention after the loss to the Orange.

2. Six different players made 3-pointers in the first half as the Demon Deacons shot 60% in the first half. It was a big confidence boost getting back to Joel Coliseum and getting comfortable again. The five starters for the Deacons were 12 of 20 shooting in the first half as they led 46-24 at the break.