Wake Forest rolls to easy win over Pittsburgh at Joel Coliseum

Wake Forest rebounded rather nicely from the road loss to Syracuse on Saturday with a convincing 91-75 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night Joel Coliseum.
A recap:
Three observations
1. Coach Steve Forbes didn’t sugarcoat his quotes this week about the Demon Deacons coming off the loss at Syracuse. “They were embarrassed and we got whupped,” he said. His players were listening as they jumped out to a 16-3 lead on the 14th-place Panthers and never looked back. He certainly got their attention after the loss to the Orange.
2. Six different players made 3-pointers in the first half as the Demon Deacons shot 60% in the first half. It was a big confidence boost getting back to Joel Coliseum and getting comfortable again. The five starters for the Deacons were 12 of 20 shooting in the first half as they led 46-24 at the break.
3. There was a lot less thinking going on for the Demon Deacons compared to playing against Syracuse’s vaunted zone defense on Saturday night. While the Panthers tried to mix up their defenses it hardly mattered thanks to a free-flowing passing game that is fun to watch. The Demon Deacons had a lot of fun on Wednesday night and in their first 20 baskets of the game they had 13 assists.
Stars
Wake Forest
Jake LaRavia 18 points, four rebounds
Alondes Williams 13 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists
Isaiah Mucius 14 points, three assists
Daivien Williamson 12 points, three assists
Dallas Walton 16 points, 6 of 6 from the field
Pittsburgh
Femi Odukale 23 points
Mouhamadou Gueye nine points, three rebounds
Jamarius Burton 10 points, five assists
Notable
*Alondes Williams of Wake Forest is one of 16 players in Division I that leads his team in scoring, rebounding and assists. There are two players in the ACC among those 16 which includes Dereon Seabron of N.C. State….
*Coach Jeff Capel of Pitt, who was out after being in COVID-19 protocol, returned to the team in time for Wednesday night’s game. He didn’t arrive in Winston-Salem with the team on Tuesday but arrived on Wednesday afternoon. He missed Sunday’s loss to Boston College…..
*The Demon Deacons hit 6 of 7 shot attempts to start the game to take a 16-3 lead….
*Before Wednesday night’s game the Demon Deacons led the conference in field goal percentage at 48.6. Defensively, the Demon Deacons had held seven of their 11 opponents to below 40% shooting….
*Here a couple of reasons why Wake Forest is the second-highest scoring team in the ACC. Jake LaRavia leads the ACC in field goal percentage (58.4) and Daivien Williams leads the ACC in free-throw shooting (91.1)….
*The Demon Deacons are one win away from tying the 19 wins they had in the 2016-17 season. They went 19-14 that season and it was the last time they went to the NCAA Tournament….
Records
Wake Forest: 8-4 ACC, 18-5 overall
Pittsburgh: 3-8 ACC, 8-14
Next game
Wake Forest: at Florida State, noon Saturday (Bally Sports South)
Pittsburgh: Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. Saturday (ACC)
