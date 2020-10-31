Wake Forest rolls to fourth straight victory, 38-14 at Syracuse

RB Cooper Lutz: 15 carries, 81 yards

Three things we learned

1. Wake Forest’s defense travels well, thanks to its aggressiveness all over the field. The young players continue to improve, and that bodes well for the rest of the season.

2. Hartman doesn’t get flustered much in the pocket. The long touchdown pass proved that as he slid to his left and threw across his body to a wide-open Roberson.

3. Boogie Basham was held without a tackle, and his streak of 23 straight games of getting at least one tackle for loss is over, although it hardly mattered in this game.

What they're saying

"Another great team win. We are not winning on offense, we are not winning on defense. We are winning collectively as a team right now.” – Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson.

“Our momentum is pretty high. I think it just goes back that our whole team is just playing really well. Defense is making a lot of plays and creating turnovers and on offense we are playing consistent football.” – Hartman.