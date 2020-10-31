Wake Forest rolls to fourth straight victory, 38-14 at Syracuse

A recap of Wake Forest's 38-14 football victory over Syracuse on Saturday:
Site
Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
Why Wake Forest won
Wake Forest was balanced on offense and used its running game of Kenneth Walker III and Christian Beal-Smith effectively to earn its fourth straight win. Wake Forest didn’t turn the ball over and forced Syracuse into three turnovers.
Stars
Wake Forest
RB Kenneth Walker III: 16 carries, 79 yards
RB Christian Beal-Smith: 19 carries, 87 yards
QB Sam Hartman: 19-for-33, 250 yards, TD
WR Jaquarii Roberson: Seven catches, 140 yards, TD
Defense: Held Syracuse to 221 yards, including 79 yards rushing, and intercepted two passes
DB Trey Rucker: Eight tackles (six solo)
LB Ja’Cquez Williams: Six tackles
Syracuse
RB Cooper Lutz: 15 carries, 81 yards
Three things we learned
1. Wake Forest’s defense travels well, thanks to its aggressiveness all over the field. The young players continue to improve, and that bodes well for the rest of the season.
2. Hartman doesn’t get flustered much in the pocket. The long touchdown pass proved that as he slid to his left and threw across his body to a wide-open Roberson.
3. Boogie Basham was held without a tackle, and his streak of 23 straight games of getting at least one tackle for loss is over, although it hardly mattered in this game.
What they're saying
"Another great team win. We are not winning on offense, we are not winning on defense. We are winning collectively as a team right now.” – Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson.
“Our momentum is pretty high. I think it just goes back that our whole team is just playing really well. Defense is making a lot of plays and creating turnovers and on offense we are playing consistent football.” – Hartman.
“I’m pretty satisfied. Ultimately we executed the game plan as best that we could. We wanted to stop the pass, stop the run and we had an answer for everything they tried to do.” – Wake Forest LB Traveon Redd on the defense.
Notable
- Most radio teams from ACC schools are not traveling to games out of state. Stan Cotten, who is in his 24th season as the Deacons' play-by-play voice and had attended 296 straight Wake Forest games, broadcast the game from Truist Field in Winston-Salem with analyst Lary Sorensen.
- The 80-yard scoring play from Hartman to Roberson was the Deacons' longest play from scrimmage this season.
- Syracuse freshman running back Sean Tucker, the Orange's leading rusher, did not play because of an ankle injury he suffered in last week’s loss to Clemson.
- Lee Kpogba, a Parkland graduate from Winston-Salem, made four tackles for Syracuse.
Records
Wake Forest: 3-2 ACC, 4-2 overall
Syracuse: 1-5 ACC, 1-6 overall
Up next
Wake Forest: At North Carolina, Nov. 14
Syracuse: Boston College, 2 p.m. Saturday
