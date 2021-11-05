Wake Forest routs WSSU in men's exhibition basketball game at Joel Coliseum

Winston-Salem State made the short trip over to Wake Forest for an exhibition men's basketball game billed as the Tip-Off Classic.
The Rams had issues trying to stop the Demon Deacons' outside shooting. In the first half, the Deacons hit 10 three-pointers on their way to a 88-56 victory before about 1,200 at Joel Coliseum.
The Rams cut into a 30-point deficit late in the game after Deacons coach Steve Forbes went deep into his bench.
Five observations about the game:
1. The Deacons are going to be better in Forbes second' season thanks to a bit more depth. They have a few more shooters that will bode well in the meat of the ACC season. Four players – Carter Whitt, Daivien Williamson, Isaiah Mucius and Alondes Williams – hit three-pointers in the first half. Williams, the graduate transfer from Oklahoma, looked really good.
2. The season will be easier for Winston-Salem State after exhibition games against ninth-ranked Duke and Wake Forest. The Rams played a little better than against Duke and had more flow to the offense. Coach Cleo Hill Jr., however, was without injured power forward Xavier Fennell.
3. Carter Whitt’s hair is more flowing than it was last season, and his jumper looks to be even better. Whitt helped jump-start the Deacons’ offense, coming off the bench with back-to-back 3-pointers to give them an early 21-8 lead. I’m guessing as long as he continues to shoot that good there will be no haircut in his future.
4. Bringing WSSU and Wake Forest together to play in a basketball game makes sense, but it’s not known whether this will be annual. Etienne Thomas, the WSSU athletics director, said she hopes to continue a great relationship with Wake Forest AD John Currie. “We definitely want to continue to do things together, and that’s something John and I have talked about a lot,” Thomas said. Another idea is for the two schools to play a doubleheader at Joel Coliseum with the Rams playing in the first game and the Deacons playing in the second half. “That’s something we have also talked about,” Thomas said.
5. The Deacons did a nice job with its tempo in the second half pushing the ball at every opportunity. At one point they had two easy baskets in a row to push the lead to 30 points and it stayed in that range for the rest of the game. The Deacons ended up shooting near 50% and dominated the rebounding while totaling seven blocked shots against the guard-oriented Rams.
