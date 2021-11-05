Wake Forest routs WSSU in men's exhibition basketball game at Joel Coliseum

Winston-Salem State made the short trip over to Wake Forest for an exhibition men's basketball game billed as the Tip-Off Classic.

The Rams had issues trying to stop the Demon Deacons' outside shooting. In the first half, the Deacons hit 10 three-pointers on their way to a 88-56 victory before about 1,200 at Joel Coliseum.

The Rams cut into a 30-point deficit late in the game after Deacons coach Steve Forbes went deep into his bench.

Five observations about the game:

1. The Deacons are going to be better in Forbes second' season thanks to a bit more depth. They have a few more shooters that will bode well in the meat of the ACC season. Four players – Carter Whitt, Daivien Williamson, Isaiah Mucius and Alondes Williams – hit three-pointers in the first half. Williams, the graduate transfer from Oklahoma, looked really good.

2. The season will be easier for Winston-Salem State after exhibition games against ninth-ranked Duke and Wake Forest. The Rams played a little better than against Duke and had more flow to the offense. Coach Cleo Hill Jr., however, was without injured power forward Xavier Fennell.