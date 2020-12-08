Wake Forest running back Kenneth Walker III opts out for the rest of the season because of COVID-19 concerns

A lot can go wrong when a football team hasn’t played, or even practiced much, in a 28-day span, but that’s what Wake Forest is dealing with this week.

The Deacons (4-3) resumed practice over the weekend and are expected to play at Louisville on Saturday, but they’ll do so without their top running back, Kenneth Walker III, who has opted out of the rest of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Coach Dave Clawson confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon, and the sophomore announced it through Twitter.

“We’ve had players make that decision and change their mind," Clawson said, "but at this point, Kenneth, with concerns with COVID, has decided he won’t play again this year.”

Walker, who is not yet eligible for the NFL Draft, has said he will return for the spring semester, Clawson said.

Walker leaves this season as the Deacons leader with 579 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, just two away from the school record shared by Brian Piccolo (1964) and Larry Russell (1971). Walker's decision will mean more carries for East Forsyth graduate Christian Beal-Smith and possibly more for fellow Eagle and freshman Ahmani Marshall.