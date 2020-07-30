Wake Forest’s football game against Notre Dame will still take place at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, Athletics Director John Currie indicated in his latest “From the Quad” update.
“The Deacon Club and athletics ticket office are working hard to finalize allocation options for various capacity configurations at Truist Field as well as the Duke's Mayo Classic vs. Notre Dame game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,” Currie wrote.
Currie’s message comes a day after the ACC released a new scheduling model for football season that includes Notre Dame as a league member and calls for 10 ACC games, plus one non-conference game. Wake Forest will play ACC games at home against Clemson, Miami, Virginia and Virginia Tech, and then the game against the Irish in Charlotte will round out the Deacons’ five home ACC games.
Also included in Currie’s post is that he’s in contact with athletics directors at Appalachian State, Old Dominion and Villanova — the Deacons’ non-conference opponents scheduled for this season — and “we should be able to determine our permitted non-conference opponent soon.” The ACC is requiring that non-league games are played in the home state of the ACC team.
Currie’s message also comes on the same day that another ACC team moved its game against Notre Dame out of an NFL stadium and into its home venue.
On Thursday, Georgia Tech announced that its home game against Notre Dame would move to its on-campus venue, Bobby Dodd Stadium. It was slated to be played at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
