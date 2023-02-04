Wake Forest found its shooting touch on its way to breaking a four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon at the Joyce Center at Notre Dame.

The Demon Deacons picked up an important ACC win by beating the Irish 81-64.

Damari Monsanto led the way with a career-high 28 points as he went 8 of 13 on 3-point attempts with Tyree Appleby scoring 16 points, grabbing nine rebounds and getting seven assists in one of his best games of the season.

Bobi Klintman added 10 points and Cameron Hildreth had eight points as the Demon Deacons shot 53%.

The Demon Deacons fell behind by 12 points in the first half but got back into it thanks to their defense.

Nate Laszewski led the Irish with 18 points and Carmac Ryan added 12 points with Marcus Hammond scoring 10 points.

The Demon Deacons improved to 15-9 overall and 7-6 in the ACC while the Irish fell to 10-13 and 2-10.

The Demon Deacons will be back home on Tuesday to play North Carolina at 7 p.m.