Wake Forest soccer player Michael DeShields signs pro contract with New England Revolution II

Michael DeShields, who missed this past fall soccer season for Wake Forest with an injury, has signed to play with The New England Revolution II of the United Soccer League.

DeShields, a fifth-year senior, was one of the top players for the Deacons over the past three seasons on the backline as a defender. He suffered a neck injury in a preseason game with Pitt and missed the entire season.

"I couldn't be happier for Michael," said Coach Bobby Muuss said in a statement. "From the moment he stepped foot on the Wake Forest campus he has done nothing but improve as a player and is a tremendous leader. The way he dealt with the adversity he faced this season has been incredible."

During his five years with the Deacons, DeShields appeared in 60 games with 49 starts.

With DeShields in the lineup, the Deacons had 12 shutouts and outscored opponents 52-9.

DeShields is the 20th Wake Forest player to sign a pro contract in the last five years.

