Wake Forest star running back Kenneth Walker III opts out for the rest of the season because of COVID-19 concerns

A lot can go wrong when a football team hasn’t played, or even practiced much, in a 28-day span but that’s what Wake Forest is dealing with this week.
The Deacons resumed practice over the weekend, and are expected to travel to take on Louisville on Saturday at noon, but they’ll do so without their top running back, Kenneth Walker III, who has opted out of the rest of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.
Coach Dave Clawson confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon. Walker, a sophomore, made the announcement through Twitter.
“He’s indicating to us that he’s planning on opting out for the rest of this season,” Clawson said. “We’ve had players make that decision and change their mind, but at this point, Kenneth, with concerns with COVID, has decided he won’t play again this year.”
Clawson said that Walker, who is not yet eligible for the NFL Draft, has said he will return for the spring semester.
Walker leaves this season as the Deacons in rushing (579 yards) and touchdowns with 13, just two away from the school record that’s shared by Brian Piccolo (1964) and Larry Russell (1971).
“Christian will get some more carries instead of splitting (the carries) throughout the game,” Clawson said about the offense that is averaging 39.3 points per game. “But Justice Ellison (a freshman) has been practicing really well and we expect him to get some carries and play him well. And Ahmanti Marshall (a freshman from East Forsyth) is starting to get some reps….The offense won’t change, obviously, Kenneth is extremely talented and will miss him, but Christian has had a really good year and we’re excited to see what Justice and Armanti can do.”
Saturday’s game will be the Deacons first game since a 59-53 loss to North Carolina on Nov. 14. That’s a long stint between games but because of COVID-19 issues and several football injuries the Deacons are finally as close to 100 percent as they are going to get.
Quarterback Sam Hartman, who has quietly put together an outstanding season for the 4-3 Deacons, says it’s been weird having six weekends off since the season started on Sept. 12 against Clemson.
“It’s definitely been different and we are kind of calling it the All-Star break,” Hartman said about the 28 days between games. “We had a little time off and we’re trying to get the rust off. Normally, you get one or two bye weeks and you still get after it in practice during those weeks so being put on pause is a little different.
“Guys are just happy to be playing football again.”
Clawson’s team has had two good rounds of COVID-19 testing on Sunday and Tuesday and will have to go through one more round of testing on Thursday before they travel on Friday to Louisville.
All signs, however, point to the game being played as the Deacons take on the Cardinals in an ACC game.
Some of the highlights for the Deacons’ offense this season have been impressive starting with the fact it has had just one turnover in seven games. Beal-Smith had a fumble in the N.C. State loss on Sept. 19.
Hartman has not thrown an interception this season and since last season has a streak of 234 straight passes without an interception. In the loss to North Carolina Hartman went over 4,000 career yards for the Deacons passing Norm Snead (1958-60) and becoming the 12th player in school history to achieve the 4,000-yard mark.
Hartman, who is a redshirt sophomore, says with so much time off between games he hopes the offense’s timing will be there on Saturday.
“I think it just anything when you are running an offense and you’ve been off for so long you never know what can happen,” Hartman said. “We’re firing pretty well right now and I feel I haven’t missed any steps with our guys.”
Also having his career-year is wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson, who has been Hartman’s top target.
Since the Deacons have returned after pausing football activities they have had three practices and Roberson said the timing is there.
“I could tell it’s been a little time,” Roberson said. “But a couple of practices back and it’s been the same thing and he’s making accurate throws and passes down the field and it’s back to normal.”
Roberson said he had his doubts that the Deacons would play again, but now that they’ve been back on the field together for three straight days he’s more optimistic.
“Since we got back together as a team on the practice field its back to normal,” Roberson said. “We are comfortable now and it was hard not playing for three weeks or whatever but we are back out there together.”
Defensively, the Deacons will welcome back safety Luke Masterson who has missed a large chunk of the season with a foot injury. He warmed up in the North Carolina game but never got in.
“I’m ready to play and I’m looking forward to it,” Masterson said.
