Wake Forest star running back Kenneth Walker III opts out for the rest of the season because of COVID-19 concerns

A lot can go wrong when a football team hasn’t played, or even practiced much, in a 28-day span but that’s what Wake Forest is dealing with this week.

The Deacons resumed practice over the weekend, and are expected to travel to take on Louisville on Saturday at noon, but they’ll do so without their top running back, Kenneth Walker III, who has opted out of the rest of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Coach Dave Clawson confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon. Walker, a sophomore, made the announcement through Twitter.

“He’s indicating to us that he’s planning on opting out for the rest of this season,” Clawson said. “We’ve had players make that decision and change their mind, but at this point, Kenneth, with concerns with COVID, has decided he won’t play again this year.”

Clawson said that Walker, who is not yet eligible for the NFL Draft, has said he will return for the spring semester.

Walker leaves this season as the Deacons in rushing (579 yards) and touchdowns with 13, just two away from the school record that’s shared by Brian Piccolo (1964) and Larry Russell (1971).