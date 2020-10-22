Wake Forest students won't be permitted at Virginia Tech football game because of COVID-19 spike on campus

Because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests among students at Wake Forest, no students will be allowed into the Deacons' football game Saturday against Virginia Tech at Truist Field.

"Several upcoming events regretfully need to be modified," the school announced on its COVID-19 dashboard. "We will suspend in-person plans for Fall Fest; we will suspend student attendance at the football game and other events this weekend; and all homecoming activities will be virtual."

The change in campus status follows 55 new positive cases between Monday and Wednesday, according to the university's online COVID-19 dashboard. Two of the new cases were faculty and staff; the rest were students. The 21 cases reported Tuesday is the single-highest one-day total reported at Wake Forest since the start of the fall semester.

About 750 students were permitted to attend the Virginia game last weekend, and about 750 were among the 2,200 spectators at the Campbell game Oct. 2.

About 2,200 spectators will still be able to attend the game in accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase Three guidelines for outdoor events.