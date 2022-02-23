Wake Forest stumbles on the road and loses to Clemson 80-69

On the adversity of losing Mucius and Sy: “I’m not disappointed in the effort of our bench with Cameron (Hildreth) and Matthew and I thought those guys gave us a lot. Now there’s a reason they don’t give us a lot of minutes, it’s because of defense.... The disappointing thing was the seniors and I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus, but they have to step up on the road and play better in that situation.”

Notable

Joe Lunardi, the ESPN bracket expert, had a new 68-team bracket come out before the Wake Forest-Clemson game. In his latest projections, Lunardi had the Demon Deacons as a ninth seed in the East.

By far the scariest moment for the Deacons was when Sy went down with a right-ankle injury in the first half. He stayed on the bench for a little while but then had to be helped to the locker room just before halftime. He returned to the bench in the second half but was hobbling.

Wake Forest is fighting for its highest seed in the ACC Tournament since 2010. The Deacons have been floating around the fourth and fifth place of late. If the Deacons can get a fifth-seed in the tournament next month in Brooklyn, it would be their highest seed since the 2009-10 season.