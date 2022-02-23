Wake Forest stumbles on the road and loses to Clemson 80-69

The Tigers had lost six in a row, but found their stride at Littlejohn Coliseum.
A recap: Three observations
1. Building depth means something, especially late in the season. With Wake Forest without starter Isaiah Mucius (illness) and Khadim Sy (injured right ankle in the first half) the Demon Deacons had others fill big roles. If not for Damari Monsanto (four 3-pointers in the first half) and freshman center Matthew Marsh, the Deacons could have been down by a lot at halftime. Instead they hung around and trailed just 36-33 at the break. That depth was needed even more when star Alondes Williams got his fourth foul early in the second half.
2. Getting off to a slow start is nothing new for the Deacons, but it happened again. Maybe the fact that Clemson was without its best player in P.J. Hall (foot injury) gave the Deacons a false sense of security. The Deacons trailed by as many as 13 in the first half and never led in the game.
3. Wake Forest struggled against the Clemson matchup zone, especially during key moments of the second half. There was never any flow to the offense until the Deacons were in scramble mode late in the game. Williams being in foul trouble also hurt the Deacons’ flow for an eight-minute stretch when he was on the bench.
Stars Wake Forest
Alondes Williams: 13 points, four rebounds, four assists.
Damari Monsanto: 17 points, seven rebounds.
Matthew Marsh: Eight points, two rebounds
Jake LaRavia: 15 points, eight rebounds
Clemson
Nick Honor: 13 points, three rebounds.
Chase Hunter: 21 points, two rebounds.
Ian Schieffelin: 10 points, five rebounds.
Al-Amir Dawes: 19 points, four assists.
What they’re saying
Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest: “I just don’t think we were locked in defensively to win a game like this on the road this late in the year.”
“Listen, we had a chance and we fought and fought and you can’t do that in transition,” Forbes said of the flow of the game. “We had a chance to take the lead twice and we turned it over and that’s just poor play. We aren’t pointing the blame at one person, it’s all over the map and me included. I’ve got to find a way to execute better defensively.”
On the adversity of losing Mucius and Sy: “I’m not disappointed in the effort of our bench with Cameron (Hildreth) and Matthew and I thought those guys gave us a lot. Now there’s a reason they don’t give us a lot of minutes, it’s because of defense.... The disappointing thing was the seniors and I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus, but they have to step up on the road and play better in that situation.”
Notable
Joe Lunardi, the ESPN bracket expert, had a new 68-team bracket come out before the Wake Forest-Clemson game. In his latest projections, Lunardi had the Demon Deacons as a ninth seed in the East.
By far the scariest moment for the Deacons was when Sy went down with a right-ankle injury in the first half. He stayed on the bench for a little while but then had to be helped to the locker room just before halftime. He returned to the bench in the second half but was hobbling.
Wake Forest is fighting for its highest seed in the ACC Tournament since 2010. The Deacons have been floating around the fourth and fifth place of late. If the Deacons can get a fifth-seed in the tournament next month in Brooklyn, it would be their highest seed since the 2009-10 season.
Jake LaRavia was named ACC Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last week. He had his fourth double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Notre Dame.
Records
Wake Forest: 11-7 ACC, 21-8 overall.
Clemson: 5-12, 13-15
Up next
Wake Forest: Louisville, 7 p.m. Saturday (ACC)
Clemson: at Boston College, 3 p.m. (ACC)
