Wake Forest tasked with regrouping as it heads to seventh straight bowl game

Wake Forest isn’t exactly running into bowl season with a head of steam.

In fact, the Demon Deacons are limping noticeably into the postseason and it has nothing to do with physical injuries. The good news is they will have about a month between games, but the bad news is they have plenty to work out before arriving at whatever bowl game they're invited to.

Coach Dave Clawson’s veteran team (7-5) lost four of five games, including Saturday's close loss to Duke. The Blue Devils made all the big plays down the stretch in a 34-31 win at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham.

All season, Clawson talked about the margin of error being a lot smaller between victory and defeat, and that was very obvious.

“We lost a game in (double) overtime to Clemson,” Clawson said after Saturday’s loss as he tried to sum up the regular season. “We lost a last-second game to North Carolina, a close game in the last two minutes at N.C. State, and this game in the last two minutes.

“The job of the head coach is to help his team get over the hump in those close games. If I am going to get credit for our team doing that in the past, then I need to take the blame when we don’t do that this year.”

Clawson admitted he was tired after a long season and that his team was tired. Last season when they went 11-3 and won the Atlantic Division the Demon Deacons thrived in the close games and found ways to win.

Other than getting blown out by Louisville thanks to a disastrous third quarter, the Demon Deacons couldn’t pull out the close wins this season. Four of their five losses were by a combined 16 points, including the heart-breaking double overtime loss to Clemson.

“When you lose close games, and I told the team this, you have to put that on the head coach,” said Clawson, who's wrapping up his ninth season in Winston-Salem.

The Demon Deacons will be going to their seventh straight bowl game under Clawson, easily the school record.

Running back Justice Ellison said the Demon Deacons have no choice but to regroup as they head into the postseason.

“It creates fuel in the fire,” Ellison said. “It creates hunger for next year and even for the bowl game. I know a lot of guys are leaving and some guys are going to the NFL but for me, we never want to feel like this again. We know what it’s like to be down and we know what’s it like to fight through adversity.”

The challenge for Clawson and his coaching staff is recreate that fire when the Demon Deacons were 6-1 and ranked No. 10.

“I think this break is going to be crucial for each and every one of us in that locker room and the coaches as well,” Ellison said. “With the hours we put in, people would be amazed. A break could help us get back to that mental space and just enjoy football again. Because at the end of the day, we enjoy playing and it’s about finding that fun even if you aren’t playing well.”

Where the Demon Deacons go for their bowl game will be announced on Sunday, but one projection from CBSsports.com has them playing against Buffalo in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 23.

Ellison said the Demon Deacons went through a different kind of season than a year ago. Despite losing four of their last five this season, they have to persevere and somehow get better before their bowl game.

“It just came in our favor last year, but when it’s not going your way, you have to keep plugging because it’s going to go our way again,” Ellison said. “…That small margin is so important.”

Linebacker Chase Jones said it was hard to remain positive toward the end of this season as the losses were mounting.

“It’s about continuing to fight,” Jones said.

Quarterback Sam Hartman, who is one away from setting the all-time ACC mark for touchdown passes, said he plans on playing in the bowl game. He said after Saturday’s loss it’s about execution, and they didn’t have it at key moments. He threw an interception on a fourth-and-10 play late in the game that secured the win for the Blue Devils.

“It’s a one-week season and it’s frustrating because you want to win these games,” Hartman said. “…It’s just execution by everybody and by myself, and it gets tiring in that aspect. Just little things we normally did well last year we didn’t do this year and it showed in 7-5.”

Clawson was looking forward to some time off for his coaches and players before they come back together for full practices in preparation for the bowl game.

“It’s a disappointing way to end the season, but I am proud of how we competed,” Clawson said. “We will have a bowl game coming up and we will try and get that one.”

The Demon Deacons will have a chance to win their eighth game in whatever bowl they land in. If they win, it would be just the 10th time in 115 seasons of football that the program would have eight or more wins in a season.