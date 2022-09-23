Wake Forest tasked with solving the Clemson puzzle on Saturday in key ACC matchup

That’s the way No. 21 Wake Forest is looking at it with the chance to end a long losing streak to fifth-ranked Clemson. That chance is Saturday at Truist Field in a noon kickoff.
The hype around the N.C. State game at Truist Field in November 2021 was big, and so is this one as the Tigers come to town with a 13-game win streak over the Demon Deacons.
“We know it's a game that we haven't played well,” Coach Dave Clawson said about losing eight in a row to the Tigers since his first season in 2014.
In those eight losses, the Tigers have won by an average of 28 points, and in the last four games the margin of victory has averaged nearly 39 points.
There’s no denying that Clawson’s program is one of the most consistent in the ACC with six straight bowl games. The Demon Deacons also won the Atlantic Division last season when Clawson was named coach of the year in the ACC.
The Demon Deacons have done just about everything there is to do under Clawson within the conference except win the ACC title and beat Clemson.
The last time the Demon Deacons beat the Tigers was in 2008. In that season the 24th-ranked Deacons beat the Tigers 12-7, and that following Monday Tigers coach Tommy Bowden resigned.
Bowden was replaced by an assistant coach, Dabo Swinney, and it’s worked out well with two national championships and seven ACC championships.
Clawson says he and his coaching staff have built a consistent winner and the goal is to play in games such as this on Saturday. It will be the highest combined rankings of two teams to ever play in Winston-Salem.
“I like Dabo and I respect him and I think he’s done a phenomenal job there in building a program, and it’s a program,” Clawson said. “They’ve won double digit games for a decade. This has been the best program in the ACC and this is a matchup of the two most successful programs in the ACC over the last six seasons.”
Here are three things to watch for:
Uiagalelei has shed weight
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has dropped about 35 pounds since last season.
Associated Press Photo
Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei of Clemson is down about 35 pounds from last season. He played last year at around 260 pounds but appears to be quicker and is making good decisions. He completed 55.6% of his passes last season but has improved that to nearly 65% and has one interception in 88 passes this season. Clawson said when he can set his feet he’s dangerous so it would behoove the Demon Deacons secondary to make sure Uiagalelei first option on a passing play is being defended well. Uiagalelei has struggled some when plays break down.
Clemson’s strength is defensive line
It’s a constant through the last 10 years or so but the Tigers have loads of talent on the defensive line. Clawson said as many as eight of them could one day be All-ACC as their career progress. The good news is the Demon Deacons’ offensive line is experienced and talented but it must be consistent if they want to make it a close game. The Tigers should be getting back defensive tackle Bryan Bresee after he missed last week’s game after his 15-year-old sister Ella died after battling brain cancer. Bresee is one of the top defensive linemen in the country and was named preseason All-ACC.
Wake needs balance on offense
If Liberty can take away Wake Forest’s running game then it’s a good bet Clemson might be able to do that as well. One of the biggest shortfalls from last week’s harrowing 37-36 win over Liberty was the lack of a running game. Sam Hartman had to rely on the short passing game to get anything going on offense. Throughout the Demon Deacons’ successful run over the last six seasons when they have success running the ball in Warren Ruggerio’s offense they are hard to beat.
PHOTOS: Wake Forest football 37-36 over Liberty
Wake Forest’s Chase Jones (21), Ryan Smenda, Jr. (5) and Jacorey Johns (4) tackle Liberty’s Dae Dae Hunter (0) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Jacorey Johns (4) celebrates after tackling Liberty’s Kaidon Salter (7) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Jacorey Johns (4, center) celebrates with teammates after tackling Liberty’s Kaidon Salter (7) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Liberty’s Quinton Reese (16) and Jerome Jolly, Jr. (0) tackle Wake Forest’s Taylor Morin (2) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Liberty’s Shedro Louis (1) is stopped by Wake Forest’s Brendon Harris (18) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Chase Jones (left) and Rondell Bothroyd (right) tackle Liberty’s Kaidon Salter (7) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman looks to throw a pass in the first half of an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Jasheen Davis (30) tackles Liberty’s Dae Dae Hunter (0) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Jahmal Banks (80) is tackled by Liberty’s Daijahn Anthony (8) after making a reception in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Jahmal Banks (80) makes a reception for a touchdown while pressured by Liberty’s Daijahn Anthony (8) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Rondell Bothroyd (40) sacks Liberty’s Kaidon Salter (7) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Kobie Turner (0) applies pressure to a pass from Liberty’s Johnathan Bennett (11) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Caelen Carson (1) breaks up a pass intended for Liberty’s Treon Sibley (21) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Ke'Shawn Williams (13) runs the ball in the first half of an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s quarterback Sam Hartman looks to pass in the first half of an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Ke'Shawn Williams (13) is tackled by Liberty’s Quinton Reese (16) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) hands the ball off to Christian Turner (0) in the first half of an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Liberty’s Mike Smith, Jr. reacts after a failed attempt at an interception over Wake Forest in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Liberty’s Dae Dae Hunter (0) is tripped up by Wake Forest’s Malik Mustapha (3) and Ryan Smenda, Jr. (5) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s quarterback Sam Hartman throws a pass in the first half of an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s quarterback Sam Hartman is sacked in the first half of an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Malik Mustapha (right) tackles Liberty’s Demario Douglas in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Chase Jones (21) celebrates an interception over Liberty in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Blake Whiteheart catches a pass from quarterback Sam Hartman to score a touchdown over Liberty in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart (85) scores a touchdown before being pushed out of bounds by Liberty safety Quinton Reese (16) and cornerback Chris Megginson (4) in the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart (85) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Michael Jurgens (55) in the first half of an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s marching band performs prior to the first half of an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson runs out on the field with his team before an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Mitch Griffis (foreground) and Michael Frogge take a moment together before an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest students cheer before an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest cheerleaders cheer before an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Liberty’s Dae Dae Hunter (0) breaks away from Wake Forest’s AJ Williams (22) to score a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Liberty’s Robert Rahimi (6) makes an interception over Wake Forest’s Blake Whiteheart (85) in the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s A.T. Perry (9) catches a pass over Liberty’s Chris Megginson (4) in the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Justice Ellison (left) is tackled by Liberty’s Robert Rahimi in the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s A.T. Perry (9) catches an incomplete pass while pressured by Liberty’s Quinton Reese (16) in the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson disputes a call in the second half of an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Malik Mustapha (3) and Kendron Wayman (35) force Liberty’s Kaidon Salter (7) to fumble in the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Ryan Smenda, Jr. (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble from Liberty in the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Jahmal Banks (80) celebrates a touchdown over Liberty in the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Liberty’s Kaidon Salter throws a pass while pressured by Wake Forest’s Kendron Wayman (35) in the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Ke'Shawn Williams (13) celebrates after catching a pass in the second half of an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Ke'Shawn Williams (13) runs the ball in the second half of an NCAA football game against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Justice Ellison (6) scores a touchdown over Liberty in the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Justice Ellison (6) celebrates with Donavon Greene (11) and Michael Jurgens (55) after scoring a touchdown over Liberty in the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Wake Forest’s Dion Bergan, Jr. (95) celebrates after tackling Liberty’s quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) in the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Liberty Flames, 37-36.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
