Wake Forest tasked with solving the Clemson puzzle on Saturday in key ACC matchup

Maybe this is the year.

That’s the way No. 21 Wake Forest is looking at it with the chance to end a long losing streak to fifth-ranked Clemson. That chance is Saturday at Truist Field in a noon kickoff.

The hype around the N.C. State game at Truist Field in November 2021 was big, and so is this one as the Tigers come to town with a 13-game win streak over the Demon Deacons.

“We know it's a game that we haven't played well,” Coach Dave Clawson said about losing eight in a row to the Tigers since his first season in 2014.

In those eight losses, the Tigers have won by an average of 28 points, and in the last four games the margin of victory has averaged nearly 39 points.

There’s no denying that Clawson’s program is one of the most consistent in the ACC with six straight bowl games. The Demon Deacons also won the Atlantic Division last season when Clawson was named coach of the year in the ACC.

The Demon Deacons have done just about everything there is to do under Clawson within the conference except win the ACC title and beat Clemson.

The last time the Demon Deacons beat the Tigers was in 2008. In that season the 24th-ranked Deacons beat the Tigers 12-7, and that following Monday Tigers coach Tommy Bowden resigned.

Bowden was replaced by an assistant coach, Dabo Swinney, and it’s worked out well with two national championships and seven ACC championships.

Clawson says he and his coaching staff have built a consistent winner and the goal is to play in games such as this on Saturday. It will be the highest combined rankings of two teams to ever play in Winston-Salem.

“I like Dabo and I respect him and I think he’s done a phenomenal job there in building a program, and it’s a program,” Clawson said. “They’ve won double digit games for a decade. This has been the best program in the ACC and this is a matchup of the two most successful programs in the ACC over the last six seasons.”

Here are three things to watch for:

Uiagalelei has shed weight

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei of Clemson is down about 35 pounds from last season. He played last year at around 260 pounds but appears to be quicker and is making good decisions. He completed 55.6% of his passes last season but has improved that to nearly 65% and has one interception in 88 passes this season. Clawson said when he can set his feet he’s dangerous so it would behoove the Demon Deacons secondary to make sure Uiagalelei first option on a passing play is being defended well. Uiagalelei has struggled some when plays break down.

Clemson’s strength is defensive line

It’s a constant through the last 10 years or so but the Tigers have loads of talent on the defensive line. Clawson said as many as eight of them could one day be All-ACC as their career progress. The good news is the Demon Deacons’ offensive line is experienced and talented but it must be consistent if they want to make it a close game. The Tigers should be getting back defensive tackle Bryan Bresee after he missed last week’s game after his 15-year-old sister Ella died after battling brain cancer. Bresee is one of the top defensive linemen in the country and was named preseason All-ACC.

Wake needs balance on offense

If Liberty can take away Wake Forest’s running game then it’s a good bet Clemson might be able to do that as well. One of the biggest shortfalls from last week’s harrowing 37-36 win over Liberty was the lack of a running game. Sam Hartman had to rely on the short passing game to get anything going on offense. Throughout the Demon Deacons’ successful run over the last six seasons when they have success running the ball in Warren Ruggerio’s offense they are hard to beat.