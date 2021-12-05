Wake Forest to battle Texas A&M in Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Florida

Maybe the best thing for Wake Forest after falling apart deep into Saturday night in a 45-21 loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship game is a quick turnaround to what is next.
And what is next is the bowl season and a game with Texas A&M on Dec. 31 in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. at 11 a.m. This will be rematch of the exiting 2017 Belk Bowl in Charlotte in which the Demon Deacons won 55-52.
Coach Dave Clawson has the Deacons in a bowl game for the sixth straight season, the longest streak in school history. The Deacons are 3-2 in bowl games under Clawson but have lost their last two.
About the bowl game
The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the official name of the New Year’s Eve bowl game, will be played at TIAA Bank Field. It’s the home field of the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be the 77th edition of the Gator Bowl.
The game will be on ESPN and it’s the sixth-oldest bowl on the schedule with the first one in 1946. In that first Gator Bowl the 19th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons beat South Carolina 26-14.
It’s also the same field where the Deacons beat Georgia Tech 9-6 in 2006 to win the ACC Championship.
The Deacons' opponent
Texas A&M finished 4-4 in the SEC and 8-4 overall with losses to Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and LSU. One of their wins came against top-ranked Alabama at home on Oct. 9.
Another big win game at home against then 12th-ranked Auburn by a 20-3 score.
The Aggie’s season
Coach Jimbo Fisher is in his fourth season at Texas A&M and his defensive coordinator is a familiar name to Wake Forest fans. Mike Elko, who was on Clawson’s staff for Clawson’s first three seasons from 2014 to 2016 before Elko left for one season at Notre Dame.
The Aggies have lost two of their last three games heading into their bowl game.
The Aggies average 29 points a game and have given up just 16 points a game this season.
Latest result
The Aggies are coming off a 27-24 road loss to LSU. In that game the Tigers got a 28-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left that was the difference.
Quarterback Zach Calzada was 20 of 35 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns but he was sacked four times. Defensively, Antonio Johnson had nine tackles and Aaron Hansford had eight for the Aggies.
Notable
• Wake Forest finished 17th in the final College Football Playoffs rankings. It’s the first time the Deacons have finished among the top 25 in that poll.
• Dave Clawson of Wake Forest is the only active Power Five head coach in the country to win double-digit games in a season at four different Division I schools. He also did it at Fordham, Richmond and Bowling Green.
• Lost in the shuffle of Saturday night was the play of Taylor Morin of the Deacons, who had a career-best 146 total yards. He had four catches for a team-high 83 receiving yards and a touchdown and also did a nice job with two punt returns for 62 yards.
• The only player on Texas A&M’s roster from North Carolina is Moose Muhammad III, a son of Muhsin "Moose" Muhammad, a former wide receiver with the Carolina Panthers. Muhammad III, played at Myers Park High School and is a redshirt freshman wide receiver who is 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds.
• Wake Forest was trying to win its 54th ACC team championship on Saturday night be came up short. The Deacons were also going for their third football championship and first since 2006.
• Luke Masterson and Ja'Sir Taylor of the Deacons played in the 2017 Belk Bowl against Texas A&M. Masterson was in on two tackles and Taylor had one tackle in that game.
• Wake Forest is 9-6 all-time in bowl games.
• Clawson is 50-48 in his eight seasons at Wake Forest.
