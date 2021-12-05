Wake Forest to battle Texas A&M in Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Florida

Maybe the best thing for Wake Forest after falling apart deep into Saturday night in a 45-21 loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship game is a quick turnaround to what is next.

And what is next is the bowl season and a game with Texas A&M on Dec. 31 in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. at 11 a.m. This will be rematch of the exiting 2017 Belk Bowl in Charlotte in which the Demon Deacons won 55-52.

Coach Dave Clawson has the Deacons in a bowl game for the sixth straight season, the longest streak in school history. The Deacons are 3-2 in bowl games under Clawson but have lost their last two.

About the bowl game

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the official name of the New Year’s Eve bowl game, will be played at TIAA Bank Field. It’s the home field of the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be the 77th edition of the Gator Bowl.

The game will be on ESPN and it’s the sixth-oldest bowl on the schedule with the first one in 1946. In that first Gator Bowl the 19th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons beat South Carolina 26-14.

It’s also the same field where the Deacons beat Georgia Tech 9-6 in 2006 to win the ACC Championship.