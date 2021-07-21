Wake Forest to be without three guys, including two returning starters, for 2021 season

Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson announced the team will be without three players -- two of which were returning starters -- for the 2021 season.

The Deacons will be without wide receiver Donavon Greene and right tackle Je'Vionte' Nash, as well as reserve linebacker Chase Monroe, due to offseason injuries.

"These three young men will play a key role off the field this season as they work towards a speedy and safe recovery," Clawson said in a statement provided by the athletics department.

Greene, a Mount Airy alumnus, started eight games last season and averaged 20.1 yards per catch. He enrolled at the school in 2019, appearing in four games to preserve his redshirt status.

Nash started all nine games in 2020 and has 38 career appearances for the Deacons. He's been with the program since the 2016 season, opting to return for the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to student-athletes.

Monroe appeared in every game last season as well, registering 19 total tackles.

Clawson, quarterback Sam Hartman, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and defensive back Luke Masterson are set to appear at ACC Operation Football on Thursday.

Wake Forest went 4-5 last season, seeing three of their last four ACC games were not played due in a season that was nationally stricken by the COVID-19 pandemic.

