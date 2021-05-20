Wake Forest to begin play in NCAA Women's Golf Championship on Friday in Arizona

Wake Forest's women’s golf team was ranked No. 1 last spring and was a favorite to win the program's first national championship until the season was canceled. One year later Coach Kim Lewellen's fourth-ranked Demon Deacons are still a contender. They are ranked fourth in the nation and will open the NCAA Championship on Friday. A preview:

What

NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship

When

Friday-Wednesday

Where

Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

At stake

The national championship. The Wake Forest men’s team has won three: 1974, ’76 and ’86.

The format

Twenty-four teams and 12 individuals will complete 54 holes of stroke play. The top 15 teams and top nine individuals not on an advancing team will have one more day of stroke play. The final eight teams will advance to match play to determine the champion.