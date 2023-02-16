It may not quite be what the late Ernie Banks meant when he coined his phrase, "Let's play two."

Fifth-ranked Wake Forest opens the 2023 baseball season on Friday with a four-game series in three days that involves two teams and ends with a double-header.

The Demon Deacons, the only consensus preseason top-10 team in the ACC, begins the season on Friday against Youngstown State at 4 p.m. It's the first time the teams have ever met.

On Saturday, Wake Forest plays Illinois at 4 p.m.

To close out the weekend, Wake Forest plays a double-header involving both schools. Coffee wouldn't be a bad idea.

First pitch against the Penguins on Sunday is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The second game, against the Fighting Illini, is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m.

The Demon Deacons posted one of the program's greatest seasons in 2022, winning 41 games, the fifth-most in program history, and increasing its win total by 21 games over the previous season. That's the largest year-to-year turnaround in program history.

Wake Forest received an invitation to the 2022 NCAA baseball tournament, its 14th appearance in the playoffs and the third tournament appearance in Coach Tom Walter's tenure, after registering the program's seventh 40-win season. Wake Forest ended the regular season with 39 wins, tying the 1999 Demon Deacons for the second-most regular season wins ever.

Last year's team set program records for home runs (122), walks (364), runs batted in (535), runs scored (561), runs per game (9.1), slugging percentage (.548), 20-run games (four), 20-run games in ACC play (two), runs in ACC game (27) and hits in an ACC game (28) while ranking in the top-10 nationally in every offensive category and leading the conference in walks, hits, home runs and runs.