Wake Forest to meet N.C. State in ACC baseball championship pool play; North Carolina to play Clemson

Wake Forest's baseball team, coming off a sweep of N.C. State in Raleigh, will face the Wolfpack again at 3 p.m. Tuesday to open play in the ACC baseball championship in Charlotte.

The Demon Deacons (39-16-1, No. 11 RPI) are projected to make the field of 64 teams for the NCAA Tournament when bids are announced May 30, according to D1Baseball.com. The site predicts Wake Forest, which went 15-14-1 in league play, as a No. 2 seed in the Knoxville Regional.

Coach Tom Walter's Demon Deacons, ranked among the top 10 nationally in hits, home runs, slugging percentage and runs scored, will face Miami (20-10, 39-16) at 3 p.m. Friday in the second Pool C game at Charlotte's Truist Field. The team with the best record in the pool will advance to a Saturday semifinal. If teams are tied, the top seed in the pool will advance.

The ACC championship game will be at noon Sunday (ESPN2, ACC Network Extra). The event winner earns the league's automatic NCAA bid.

State (14-15, 33-19; No. 42 RPI) also is predicted to make the field by D1Baseball.com. So is North Carolina (15-15, 34-19; No. 16 RPI), which will meet Clemson at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Pool A game.

D1Baseball.com projections for ACC and North Carolina teams:

North Carolina: Campbell, Davidson, East Carolina, North Carolina, N.C. State, Wake Forest

ACC: Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech

The ACC championship schedule

Pools

Games on Bally Sports South, ACCNX

A: No. 1 Virginia Tech, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 12 Clemson

B: No. 2 Louisville, No. 7 Georgia Tech, No. 11 Pitt

C: No. 3 Miami, No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 10 N.C. State

D: No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Virginia, No. 9 Florida State

Tuesday's games

11 a.m.: No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 7 Georgia Tech

3 p.m.: No. 10 N.C. State No. 6 Wake Forest

7 p.m.: No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 8 North Carolina

Wednesday's games

11 a.m.: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 11 Pitt

3 p.m.: No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 5 Virginia

7 p.m.: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 10 N.C. State

Thursday's games

11 a.m.: No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. No. 2 Louisville

3 p.m.: No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Florida State

7 p.m.: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Clemson

Friday's games

11 a.m.: No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

3 p.m.: No. 6 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Miami

7 p.m.: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech

Semifinals

Saturday's games

1 p.m.: Pool A winner vs. Pool D winner (ACC, ACCNX)

5 p.m.: Pool B winner vs. Pool C winner (ACC/ACCNX)

Sunday's game

Noon: Saturday semifinal winners (ESPN2, ACCNX)