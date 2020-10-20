Wake Forest to open basketball season by hosting four-team event

Wake Forest's men's basketball team is expected to host a four-team event to open the 2020-21 season Nov. 25-27.

Longwood, Alabama State and Delaware State would be the other three teams. Details of the event, including schedule, format and plans regarding spectators, have not been made official.

The ACC likely will not release its schedule before next week, but the NCAA has set Nov. 25 as the starting date for the new season.

The NCAA will allow teams to play 24 regular-season games and up to three games in one multi-team event; 25 regular-season games and up to two games in one multi-team event; or 25 regular-season games without playing in a multi-team event.

The multi-team events can be staged as round-robin play rather than as tournaments and, in some cases, would mimic the bubbles that were used by the NHL and NBA to finish their seasons.

In 2020, a year that has included the historic cancellation of last season's NCAA tournament, basketball fans surely will be happy just to be able to watch games, even if many of the multi-team events, whose fields are being reported by journalists nationally, might lack a bit of intrigue for those who follow the sport's stronger or higher-profile programs.