Wake Forest to open basketball season by hosting four-team event

Wake Forest's men's basketball team is expected to host a four-team event to open the 2020-21 season Nov. 25-27.
Longwood, Alabama State and Delaware State would be the other three teams. Details of the event, including schedule, format and plans regarding spectators, have not been made official.
The ACC likely will not release its schedule before next week, but the NCAA has set Nov. 25 as the starting date for the new season.
The NCAA will allow teams to play 24 regular-season games and up to three games in one multi-team event; 25 regular-season games and up to two games in one multi-team event; or 25 regular-season games without playing in a multi-team event.
The multi-team events can be staged as round-robin play rather than as tournaments and, in some cases, would mimic the bubbles that were used by the NHL and NBA to finish their seasons.
In 2020, a year that has included the historic cancellation of last season's NCAA tournament, basketball fans surely will be happy just to be able to watch games, even if many of the multi-team events, whose fields are being reported by journalists nationally, might lack a bit of intrigue for those who follow the sport's stronger or higher-profile programs.
For example, Wake Forest finished the 2020 season ranked No. 111 in the NCAA NET rankings, and its season-opening visitors are found on the lower rungs of that list: Longwood No. 302, Alabama State No. 337 and Delaware State No. 345 of the nation's 353 teams.
Among other area teams playing in multi-team events, based on reports:
• A&T is part of a four-team field at Illinois with Wright State and Ohio, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. The dates are Nov. 25-27 but Norlander reported that the second day's games could be moved to Nov. 28 to avoid a conflict with Illinois football.
• UNCG, whose Southern Conference schedule was announced Tuesday, will play in an eight-team event at Louisville, according to Shannon Russell of the Louisville Courier-Journal. Russell reported that Prairie View A&M, Duquesne, Winthrop, Southern Illinois and Ark.-Little Rock are also scheduled to play Nov. 25-Dec. 4.
Louisville intends to add an eighth team, but the event won't be a tournament and the eight teams aren't expected to play the same number of games, the Courier-Journal reported.
• Elon is expected to be in a four-team event at Duke Dec. 4-6, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. Bellarmine and Howard would be the other two teams, Goodman reported.
