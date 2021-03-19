Wake Forest to open spring football camp with larger roster thanks to 'super' seniors

Several players will be held out of practices because of injuries, including wide receivers Taylor Morin, offensive lineman Terrance Davis and tight end Michael Frogge. Defensive back Kenneth Dicks III, safety Nasir Greer and defensive lineman Isaiah Chaney also will be held out.

One of the seamless transitions for the program since last season has been the promotion of Chad Bari to head strength coach after Brandon Hourigan left for Vanderbilt.

“Every move with Chad has been a no-brainer,” Clawson said. “We hired him as an intern (at Bowling Green) and we had a job open and I didn’t have to interview because we have the next guy here…. For the last two years I could see the development of Chad that he was ready to be a head strength coach.”

Hourigan departure for Vanderbilt was the only move on Clawson’s staff in the off-season. That has provided stability during an unstable year.

“Last year we did the right thing by playing,” Clawson said. “It was good for the student-athletes to have something to do. The testing, the medical care they received, I don’t regret doing it. It was not lot of fun. It was a grind on the coaches, the players and everybody involved.

“Now there’s light at the end of the tunnel and a number of our players and some of our staff has had the chance to get vaccinated, but we’re not done yet. But just to be out there again with our football team, there’s a lot of positives and enthusiasm about next season.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.