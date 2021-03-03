Wake Forest to play North Carolina in ACC women's basketball tournament Thursday

What you need to know about the Wake Forest women's basketball team and the ACC Tournament:
What
ACC women's basketball tournament, No. 9 Wake Forest 8-10 ACC, 8-11 overall) vs. No. 8 North Carolina
When
Noon Thursday
Where
Greensboro Coliseum
How to watch
Fox Sports South
Notable
• The Demon Deacons, who have lost three straight games, could use a victory to bolster their resume for at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament. Wake, with a No. 52 NCAA NET ranking, is listed among the first four teams out in the latest ESPN.com bracket projection. Carolina, at No. 32, is projected as a No. 9 seed.
• The teams split regular-season meetings. Wake won 57-54 in Winston-Salem in December; the Tar Heels won 77-74 in overtime in Chapel Hill.
• The Deacons beat the Tar Heels 83-73 in their opener in last season's tournament.
• Louisville, the top seed, awaits the winner at noon Friday.
Tournament schedule
Wednesday
No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Boston College, 2 (Fox Sports South)
Thursday
No. 8 North Carolina (13-9) vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (11-11), noon (Fox Sports South)
No. 5 Syracuse (12-7) vs. Pitt or Boston College, 2:30 (Fox Sports South)
No. 7 Virginia Tech (13-8) vs. No. 10 Miami (11-10), 6 (Fox Sports Southeast)
No. 6 Notre Dame (10-9) vs. No. 11 Clemson (10-12), 8:30 (Fox Sports Southeast)
Friday
No. 1 Louisville (21-2) vs. North Carolina-Wake Forest winner, noon (Fox Sports South)
No. 4 Florida State (10-7) vs. Syracuse-Pitt-Boston College winner, 2:30 (Fox Sports South)
No. 2 N.C. State (17-2) vs. Virginia Tech-Miami winner, 6 (Fox Sports South)
No. 3 Georgia Tech (14-7) vs. Notre Dame-Clemson winner, 8:30 (Fox Sports South)
Saturday
First semifinal, noon (ACC)
Second semifinal, 2:30 (ACC)