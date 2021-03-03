 Skip to main content
Wake Forest to play North Carolina in ACC women's basketball tournament Thursday
Wake Forest logo 112820 web only

What you need to know about the Wake Forest women's basketball team and the ACC Tournament:

What

ACC women's basketball tournament, No. 9 Wake Forest 8-10 ACC, 8-11 overall) vs. No. 8 North Carolina

When

Noon Thursday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

How to watch

Fox Sports South

Notable

The Demon Deacons, who have lost three straight games, could use a victory to bolster their resume for at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament. Wake, with a No. 52 NCAA NET ranking, is listed among the first four teams out in the latest ESPN.com bracket projection. Carolina, at No. 32, is projected as a No. 9 seed.

 The teams split regular-season meetings. Wake won 57-54 in Winston-Salem in December; the Tar Heels won 77-74 in overtime in Chapel Hill.

 The Deacons beat the Tar Heels 83-73 in their opener in last season's tournament.

 Louisville, the top seed, awaits the winner at noon Friday.

Tournament schedule

Wednesday

No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Boston College, 2 (Fox Sports South)

Thursday

No. 8 North Carolina (13-9) vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (11-11), noon (Fox Sports South)

No. 5 Syracuse (12-7) vs. Pitt or Boston College, 2:30 (Fox Sports South)

No. 7 Virginia Tech (13-8) vs. No. 10 Miami (11-10), 6 (Fox Sports Southeast)

No. 6 Notre Dame (10-9) vs. No. 11 Clemson (10-12), 8:30 (Fox Sports Southeast)

Friday

No. 1 Louisville (21-2) vs. North Carolina-Wake Forest winner, noon (Fox Sports South)

No. 4 Florida State (10-7) vs. Syracuse-Pitt-Boston College winner, 2:30 (Fox Sports South)

No. 2 N.C. State (17-2) vs. Virginia Tech-Miami winner, 6 (Fox Sports South)

No. 3 Georgia Tech (14-7) vs. Notre Dame-Clemson winner, 8:30 (Fox Sports South)

Saturday

First semifinal, noon (ACC)

Second semifinal, 2:30 (ACC)

Sunday

Semifinal winners, noon (ESPN2)

