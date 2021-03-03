Wake Forest to play North Carolina in ACC women's basketball tournament Thursday

What you need to know about the Wake Forest women's basketball team and the ACC Tournament:

What

ACC women's basketball tournament, No. 9 Wake Forest 8-10 ACC, 8-11 overall) vs. No. 8 North Carolina

When

Noon Thursday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

How to watch

Fox Sports South

Notable

• The Demon Deacons, who have lost three straight games, could use a victory to bolster their resume for at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament. Wake, with a No. 52 NCAA NET ranking, is listed among the first four teams out in the latest ESPN.com bracket projection. Carolina, at No. 32, is projected as a No. 9 seed.

• The teams split regular-season meetings. Wake won 57-54 in Winston-Salem in December; the Tar Heels won 77-74 in overtime in Chapel Hill.

• The Deacons beat the Tar Heels 83-73 in their opener in last season's tournament.