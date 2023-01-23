Wake Forest track and field competes in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Wake Forest men's and women's track & field teams posted a combined six top-three finishes over the weekend at the Carolina Challenge, hosted by South Carolina.

Graduate student Andrew White recorded lthe second-best weight throw distance in school history with a toss of 21.08m, or 69.1 feet

In the women's shot put, Amanda Schaare and Ashlyn Giles finished second and third, respectively. Casey Sullivan took sixth, making Wake Forest the only team to have three throwers finish in the top six in the event.

The Demon Deacons also recorded two top-five finishes in the women's long jump as Anna Bush and Robbie Grace finished fourth and fifth. Wake Forest joined Tennessee as the only teams to have two competitors finish in the top-five. Senior Emma Soderstrom placed third in the high jump.

For the men, Wake Forest took the top two spots in the weight throw with White and Thomas Kitchell.

TENNIS: The 14th-ranked Wake Forest men’s tennis team defeated sixth-ranked Tennessee and Queens on Sunday to remain unbeaten after six matches.

The Demon Deacons earned their 14th top-25 win in the past three seasons in beating the Volunteers. Wake Forest has now won 32 straight home matches dating back to last season.

The women's team collected victories over Charlotte and Richmond on Sunday in their home opener. Over the last four seasons, the Deacs have compiled a 34-9 record at home. Wake Forest moved to 9-0 in the all-time series against Charlotte, along with now holding a 16-3 mark over Richmond.