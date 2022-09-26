Wake Forest tries to look forward after double overtime loss to Clemson

We found out a lot more about Wake Forest on Saturday despite the disheartening 51-45 double overtime loss to fifth-ranked Clemson.

It’s obvious now that the Demon Deacons can play with anybody in the conference and should still be in the conversation to reach their second straight ACC championship game. They’ll need a little help now that the Tigers have a win over them but that’s why you play the games.

It didn’t take long for Coach Dave Clawson of the 22nd-ranked Demon Deacons to start pointing toward their next game. That will be Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida against a 23rd-ranked Florida State team that’s 4-0.

Thanks to Tropical Storm Ian that is predicted to hit Florida later this week that could affect the game. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that could be in the path of the storm.

“It’s a league loss and they are one up on us know but I feel like we have a pretty good football team and we’ll be back,” Clawson said on Saturday afternoon after the loss.

Resiliency isn’t something the Demon Deacons are short of this season, especially after fighting back from a 14-0 deficit on Saturday. Fans had seen that movie way to often when the Tigers jumped ahead, especially considering the last four Clemson wins over Wake Forest the average margin of victory was 38 points.

A lot has been made of the Tigers now winning 14 straight over the Demon Deacons and Clawson is now 0-9. But this one felt different, and Clawson offered his take on how the two teams were evenly matched.

“I think when we first got here (in 2014) and you combined our roster with Clemson’s roster probably very few of our guys would play for Clemson,” Clawson said. “We go about it differently. Clemson recruits at a really high level and if you compare all the recruiting rankings and the stars but if you watch the film we have some pretty good players. A lot of guys that we have would play for Clemson and I’m not saying they would start but some of them would.”

The fortitude the Demon Deacons showed isn’t something that just happened over night.

“I always look at the opponent and if you combined the two rosters how many players from Wake would start and play and how many from the opponent,” Clawson said. “In my nine years here this is as balanced as it’s been.”

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner, a graduate transfer from Richmond, said they aren’t going to mentally be out of any game this season.

“There are a lot of positive takeaways,” Turner said. “We are a team that’s going to fight and if anybody in that stadium or watching on TV didn’t understand that then I don’t know what they were looking at.

“We’re a gritty team and we are going to feed off each other.”

While the Tigers were missing at least two key players from their secondary the Demon Deacons were without Caelan Carson, who was not in uniform for Saturday’s game. The defense gave up nearly 600 yards and quarterback D.J. Ulagalelei threw five touchdown passes including the final one in the second overtime to secure the win.

Sam Hartman, however, was right there as he passed for a school-record six touchdowns and is over 10,000 yards passing for his career. The Demon Deacons offense, with three reliable tailbacks, and maybe the best wide receiving corps in Clawson’s time in Winston-Salem, has rounded into shape nicely.

The offensive line was also at its best on Saturday, something that should carry over after holding off a talented Clemson defensive line.

“It was just a matter of if we could protect and we did,” Clawson said.

Clawson said there’s plenty of football left, and it starts with Saturday’s game at Florida State.

“I’m confident we will,” Clawson said about bouncing back. “The opponent next week is a pretty good football team too, and we’re going on the road to play in a difficult environment.”

Sure, the Demon Deacons had their closest game with the Tigers since beating them back in 2008, but that’s not good enough. Truist Field, with 33,000-plus fans, hadn't sounded that loud in a long time.

“Our football team expects to win the game,” Clawson said. “Any loss is difficult, but we are good football team. There aren’t a lot of teams that go undefeated and we’ve hit our first adversity. We were 3-0 and lost to Clemson in overtime..... we’re going to have to bounce back.”