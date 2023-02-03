Body language says a lot about a basketball team that’s suffering through a bad stretch, and despite a four-game losing streak for Wake Forest, there’s not a lot of slumping shoulders.

“We’re going to fight,” Coach Steve Forbes said a couple of times on Tuesday night after his Demon Deacons lost their third straight two-point game to Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Along with that fight comes the need for better shooting, which is what Forbes hopes will happen Saturday when the Demon Deacons (14-9, 6-6 ACC) travel to Notre Dame (10-12, 2-9). The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South and tipoff is at 1 p.m.

Wake Forest’s three best shooters – Andrew Carr, Daivien Williamson and Damari Monsanto – went a combined 7 of 31 against the Blue Devils. Carr and Monsanto had open looks but just couldn’t get their shots to fall.

One of the more painful misses came with 3:31 left in the game and the Demon Deacons clawing back from a 14-point deficit. Carr’s 3-point attempt hugged the rim as it nearly went in but somehow spun out.

“I think we got some pretty good looks,” Forbes said.

It was the Demon Deacons worst shooting game in 2023 making 24 shots on 64 attempts for 38%. They were also just 9 of 31 on 3-pointers with Monsanto going 3 of 12.

While Forbes acknowledged that his team did have several good chances, there’s also the Duke defense that was on point. Duke came into the game as one of the best ACC teams guarding against the 3-pointer. Not all the shot selections were good, but there’s a reason for that.

“To Duke’s credit, they’ve got size and length,” Forbes said. “They make you speed up a little bit. I mean, probably some of it was shot quality at times. We probably didn't take some of the best shots. I’ll have to go back and look but I think they got some wide-open looks, too, that we just didn't make, and that's part of it.”

Defensively, the Demon Deacons allowed the Blue Devils to shoot 50% from the field but did a good job of defending the 3-pointer. The Blue Devils were 6 of 17 on 3-point attempts and Forbes said center Davion Bradford did a solid job on the inside. The Blue Devils only had one more basket in the paint than the Demon Deacons.

“I thought Damian Bradford played really well out there,” Forbes said about his 17 minutes with four rebounds and picking up two of Wake Forest’s four blocked shots.

Forbes has no use for moral victories, but fighting back from 14 down to make it a close game did offer a look into what his third Wake Forest team is made of.

“We can't get over the hump and we've lost three games in a row by two,” Forbes aid. “But there's no moral victories in this. It’s a tough loss, but credit to Duke.”

While his three top shooters had an off night, Bobi Klintman came off the bench to score eight points, going 3 of 4 from the field. He made both of his 3-point attempts and also had four rebounds and two assists.

“It felt like he had more rebounds than that,” Forbes said about Klintman.

In the midst of the slump, Forbes has been around long enough to know there’s plenty to keep playing for.

“I think these guys will fight all the way to the end,” he said. “Hopefully, that's a reflection of me, too. You know, I'm going to coach them that way. Nobody likes to lose, man. We got to go to Notre Dame on Saturday, and then we get (North) Carolina, but hey, this is what we signed up for.”