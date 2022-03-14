Wake Forest turns its attention to Towson and the NIT after not making NCAA Tournament

Demon Deacons play at Joel Coliseum at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against Towson

Wake Forest men's basketball coach Steve Forbes knew exactly what to do once his team returned from a short stay at the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn.

They got back into the gym.

“It was a long four days and it was tough on our program as we watched our NCAA hopes and dreams slip away,” Forbes said Monday. “But we practiced on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and we had great intensity and purpose."

The Demon Deacons, a No. 2 seed, will have to put their disappointment behind in a hurry because they will play Towson at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Joel Coliseum in the first round of the 32-team NIT. It’s a chance to play more games and to continue the turnaround in Forbes’ second season in Winston-Salem.

The Demon Deacons were upset in the second round of the ACC Tournament, falling to 13th-seed Boston College in overtime.

“It’s important to me that when we got back together for practice on Friday that they understood that I wasn’t disappointed in them but I was disappointed for them and our fans,” Forbes said.

The Demon Deacons went from three ACC wins last season to 13 and a fifth-place finish this season. They went 16-2 at home and 23-9 overall.