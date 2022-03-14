Wake Forest turns its attention to Towson and the NIT after not making NCAA Tournament

Wake Forest men's basketball coach Steve Forbes knew exactly what to do once his team returned from a short stay at the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn.
They got back into the gym.
“It was a long four days and it was tough on our program as we watched our NCAA hopes and dreams slip away,” Forbes said Monday. “But we practiced on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and we had great intensity and purpose."
The Demon Deacons, a No. 2 seed, will have to put their disappointment behind in a hurry because they will play Towson at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Joel Coliseum in the first round of the 32-team NIT. It’s a chance to play more games and to continue the turnaround in Forbes’ second season in Winston-Salem.
The Demon Deacons were upset in the second round of the ACC Tournament, falling to 13th-seed Boston College in overtime.
“It’s important to me that when we got back together for practice on Friday that they understood that I wasn’t disappointed in them but I was disappointed for them and our fans,” Forbes said.
The Demon Deacons went from three ACC wins last season to 13 and a fifth-place finish this season. They went 16-2 at home and 23-9 overall.
“Our players have given everything to us and our fans,” Forbes said. “I’m proud of them and they are just a really good group of guys and like I said last night they really did reinvigorate our fan base and people are excited about our team.”
Three of Forbes' veterans – graduate student Dallas Walton and seniors Daivien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius – could come back next season. Wake Forest did not make players available for interviews Monday.
“I had a chance to talk to them every day about it and I could see it coming,” Forbes said about Wake Forest’s fading NCAA hopes as the games were played during the weekend. “I didn’t kill their hopes, and we got together (Sunday night) and it was quiet to watch the show. I was honest, but I was upbeat. Yes, their disappointed but they’ll be excited to play.”
Forbes said having a few days to accept what happened with the loss made it a little easier.
“We’ve had time,” Forbes said. “It’s not like we got beat, and Buzz Williams (Texas A&M) and I are good friends and they lost in their championship game (on Sunday) after making a good run. They come off the floor and go watch the show and they didn’t get in.”
The Demon Deacons had an easy non-conference schedule, ranked No. 343 of 358 Division I teams by the NCAA NET rankings, and went 10-1. The schedule won't be as easy next season.
“It can’t,” Forbes said. “The one thing I’m still struggling is with is I’ve inherited some contracts that I’m trying to get out of…. It will not be like it was this year at all.”
Because the ACC was down this season, the Demon Deacons played only five Quad 1 games and went 1-4. Forbes said the Demon Deacons played 10 Quad 1 games last season.
“I never imagined winning 10 non-league games and then winning 13 in the conference and not get into the tournament,” Forbes said. “And I’ll tell you why because if you based on last year’s NET schedule we would have had six Quad 1 wins, but we didn’t play as many Quad 1 games in our league and that hurt us.”
336-727-4081