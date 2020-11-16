Wake Forest tweaks its football schedule because of coronavirus issues involving Miami

Wake Forest’s football schedule has been tweaked by the ACC because of virus-related issues and quarantining within the Miami program.

The Deacons’ game at Duke at noon Saturday remains in place. But their game with No. 12 Miami scheduled for Truist Field on Nov. 28 has been moved to Dec. 5, and the Deacons will now travel to Louisville on Nov. 28, a week earlier than planned, for a fourth straight road game.

Wake Forest’s game with No. 2 Notre Dame on Dec. 12 at Truist Field is still on the schedule.

“While playing four consecutive road contests is an extremely difficult challenge," athletics director John Currie said in a statement, "we know that options were very limited as we work together as a conference to provide as much of a full season as possible for our student-athletes.

“I am proud of Coach (Dave) Clawson, his staff and players for hitting another COVID challenge head on as we battle for an upper-division league finish.”

The Deacons (3-3 ACC, 4-3 overall) saw their four-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a 59-53 loss at North Carolina. The Deacons led 45-24 in the third quarter before the Tar Heels scored on five straight possessions to win.