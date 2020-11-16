Wake Forest tweaks its football schedule for later this month and into December

Wake Forest’s football schedule has been tweaked by the ACC because of virus-related issues with Georgia Tech and Miami.

The Deacons’ scheduled game at Duke on Saturday at noon remains the same but their game with Miami scheduled for Truist Field on Nov. 28 has been moved to Dec. 5.

Now on Nov. 28, the Deacons will travel to play Louisville. That will be their fourth straight road game.

Wake Forest’s game with Notre Dame at Truist Field on Dec. 12 is still on the schedule.

John Currie, the athletics director at Wake Forest, said in a statement that it will be quite a challenge for the Deacons who will end up playing four straight road games.

“While playing four consecutive road contests is an extremely difficult challenge, we know that options were very limited as we work together as a conference to provide as much of a full season as possible for our student-athletes,” Currie said in a statement.

“I am proud of Coach (Dave) Clawson, his staff and players for hitting another COVID challenge head on as we battle for an upper-division league finish.”

The Deacons (4-3, 3-3 ACC) had their four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in a wild 59-52 loss at North Carolina. The Deacons were up 45-24 in the third quarter back the Tar Heels scored on five straight possessions on their way to the comeback victory.

