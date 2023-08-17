Dave Clawson has a slight problem with his Wake Forest football team. It seems that ever since the new locker room was open for business at the completed McCreary Football Complex, his players don’t want to go anywhere else.

“They don’t want to leave,” Clawson said about the $38 million, 16-month project that now just might be the best football facility in the ACC. The new building is attached to the McCreary Field House, a 100-yard indoor field that opened in 2016.

McCreary, a former football player and prominent donor, got the ball rolling, and 700 other donors who believe in the school and what Clawson has created in his 10 seasons jumped on board.

McCreary, 84, was on hand for the dedication that included a ribbon cutting. He loves giving back to the university that gave so much to him, but more than that he looked directly at the four Wake Forest players sitting in the front row and summed it up best.

“It’s not a gift, you’ve earned it,” he told Taylor Morin, Malik Mustapha, Chase Jones and Michael Jurgens, who are four of the five captains of this year’s team. Quarterback Mitch Griffis was not there because he’s fighting a stomach bug.

McCreary said it’s been a long haul in terms of catching up with the rest of college football. “Eight or nine years ago we were at the bottom of the league in facilities, and today we’re the envy,” he said.

What the facility does is give Clawson and his coaching staff a leg up in recruiting, even if recruiting in the NIL/transfer portal era is a lot different than it used to be.

“Guys come here and we are giving them a good reason to stay,” said Clawson, who has guided the Demon Deacons to seven straight bowl games and 19 wins over the last two seasons.

Among the amenities are hyperbaric sleep chambers so players can get a nap that will help them with any slight inflammation after a hard practice. And what college athlete would turn down a nap in a brand new state-of-the building?

The spacious 60,000-square foot building adjoins the field house and the Sutton Sports Performance Center. There are 130 lockers that are spread out giving players almost too much space.

There’s a players lounge with ping-pong tables, a pool table and plenty of large television screens.

A large equipment room is near the locker room area along with a nutrition station and a room for athletic training.

After a nap players can also enjoy either a hot or cold pool area.

There’s even a multipurpose room that can seat 200 for team meals and meetings.

“I really wanted a one-stop shop sort of thing,” Clawson said about his vision of the locker room area.

Maybe the best part of it all for Wake Forest is the $38 million all came from donors and the building is debt free. So needless to say there was a lot of thanking going on during the short ceremony.

“There are so many people to thank for this and without every single one of them this doesn’t become a reality,” said John Currie, the athletics director of Wake Forest.

Clawson said that his goal, no matter what is going on with the state of college football, is to remain a program in the traditional sense. He talked about education, graduating his players and giving his players the best of everything.

“We’re trying to keep players here and this will do that,” Clawson said, alluding to the transfer portal.

Wake president Dr. Susan Wente, who was on the job for only about two months, gave the OK for the project 16 months ago. Clawson gave her credit for moving ahead and that showed her support of the program.

In terms of his players hanging around each other a lot more in their new building, that’s only going to help them on the field.

“We’re still running a college football program,” Clawson said. “Retention, education and player development. We are not just hand-picking one or two things that can help us win the most games that year....

“I think with something like this you are forced to take a deep breath and reflect and more than anything be grateful to all the people who contributed to this and the leadership our board of trustees have shown that football is important at Wake Forest and now we just got to keep it going.”