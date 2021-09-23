Wake Forest-Virginia football: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

EJ: Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson brought up really interesting points about about the Virginia offense during his weekly press conference. What stuck out to me was a comment he made regarding personnel groups. Clawson said the staff identified nine different offensive personnel packages when looking through film. Now, he said Wake Forest likely wouldn't see all of those in game, but it's still a lot to prepare for.

Plus, the sheer flexibility of skill players and the moving parts pre-snap put a burden on the mental side of the game. And I say that before I even mention Armstrong, who is someone I'm excited to see live as an observer of ACC football.

The Deacons feel strongly about their DB group because of the depth they've established there. Injuries have challenged the program in recent years, and the defense got peppered with that problem occasionally. Frankly, the defensive backs group is just plain fun. Your starting corners are a seasoned presence in Ja'Sir Taylor and a budding star in Caelen Carson. The safety combo of Nasir Greer, Coby Davis, Zion Keith and Nick Andersen (who hasn't played the first three games due to a fall camp injury) can fly, and Traveon Redd might be the most versatile guy on the field in Wake Forest's rover position (which acts as an extra DB on the field).