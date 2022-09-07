Wake Forest welcomes the return of linebacker Ryan Smenda for Saturday's Vanderbilt game

Lost in the hoopla of Sam Hartman’s return to the Wake Forest football team is also the return of senior linebacker Ryan Smenda.

Smenda missed Wake Forest’s 44-10 win over VMI last week serving a one-game suspension for a targeting call in last season’s Gator Bowl win over Rutgers. The suspension for one game carried over despite the work behind the scenes of Coach Dave Clawson and the ACC to have the ruling overturned.

The NCAA wasn’t listening.

Smenda, a senior who has been around the block, was upbeat on Tuesday at the thought of hitting the field for the first time this season.

“Individually, I’m excited and juiced and obviously I didn’t get to play last week,” Smenda said as the Demon Deacons head to Vanderbilt for a noon game on Saturday (SEC Network). “I’m just excited to be out there with the boys and we’ll try and get another win under our belt.”

Clawson was still miffed by the one-game suspension and voiced his opinion again. Smenda watched the game from near the locker room entrance to the field near the tunnel.

“We’re glad to get Ryan back,” Clawson said. “They (the NCAA) wouldn’t even let him be on our sidelines last week. It’s like you make a bad decision and you just double down and then triple down on it. I couldn’t understand it because usually when you get ejected in a game you can still be on the bench.”

Now the Demon Deacons will have its whole defense intact with Smenda back in the starting lineup on Saturday. He was second on the team in tackles with 83 last season and also forced three fumbles.

“Yes, we are glad to get Ryan back and he’s one of the leaders of our defense,” Clawson said.

With Smenda not playing Jaylen Hudson and Dylan Hazen saw more playing time at linebacker against VMI, but at the same time the special teams weren’t at full strength. Hudson, a redshirt sophomore, didn’t play as much on special teams in the win over VMI.

“That will effect Jaylen and Dylan because they won’t play as much at linebacker but that also makes us better on special teams,” Clawson said. “Jaylen Hudson is one of very best special teams players. And not having Ryan last we had to limit (Hudson) on special teams but this just makes our football team better.”

Smenda went through pre-game stretching to get a feel for the game, and at halftime he was allowed to go into the locker room. He said it was good to sit back and watch what the defense was doing, especially the linebackers.

“I tried to tell them to slow down a little bit at halftime and just tried to be a mentor,” Smenda said.

With this being his senior season Smenda wants to make every game count. He’s already missed one game, but doesn’t plan on missing any more. Last week leading up to the game someone made up "Free Smenda" t-shirts and Smenda said he needs to get a couple of those for himself.

“It’s like starting fresh so I’m just going to look forward and do what I can to help us win this next game,” Smenda said. “That’s the focus for me.”