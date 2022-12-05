Wake Forest will be facing a Missouri team with plenty of momentum

Wake Forest will be facing a hot team in Missouri at the Gasparilla Bowl later this month in Tampa.

The Tigers had to scramble to make it to a bowl but by winning their final two games are on a bit of a roll. They actually have won four of their last six games, which is the opposite of the reeling Demon Deacons who lost four of their final five regular-season games.

The Tigers and Demon Deacons will be playing each other for the first time with the game at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN).

One advantage the Tigers will have is Coach Eli Drinkwitz is very familiar with the Demon Deacons. He spent three seasons at N.C. State (2016-18) as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Drinkwitz, who is in his third seasons after spending one season as the head coach at Appalachian State in 2019 when the Mountaineers went 12-1, has the Tigers in a bowl game for the second straight season.

“We are playing an ACC opponent that we have a ton of respect for in Dave Clawson and Wake Forest and the job and he's done there,” Drinkwitz said in Zoom news conference to journalists on Monday morning. “They've got one of the best quarterbacks in college football in Sam Hartman. So that will be a tremendous challenge...”

The familiarity that Drinkwitz has with the Demon Deacons is something he talked about a lot on Monday morning.

“I've been tasked with going against Dave, and Warren (Ruggiero, the offensive coordinator) several times when I was at N.C. State,” Drinkwitz said. “So I've seen this offense and they do a tremendous job of using the (run-pass option).”

Drinkwitz went 5-5 in his first season in 2020, then went 6-7 last season with a loss in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Tigers have a chance to finish at 7-6 with a win over the Demon Deacons.

The two teams have a common opponent in Vanderbilt. Wake Forest easily won 45-25 in Hartman's return after missing the first game against VMI. Missouri held off Vanderbilt 17-14 at home in late October.

The Tigers have allowed 25 points a game this season and by far their best loss was to top-ranked Georgia. The Tigers lost 26-22 at home but their best win was probably a 23-10 victory at South Carolina in late October.

“They have a unique style offense,” Drinkwitz said about the Demon Deacons, who are scoring 37 points a game, a decrease of the 41 points a game they averaged last season. “It’s based heavily on RPO’s, so they do a really good job of throwing the ball vertically down the field. Defensively, they are attacking but they're going to keep the ball in front and make you earn everything. They're very sound, and they don't beat themselves.”

Quarterback Brady Cook completes 65% of his passes as he’s gone 217 of 333 passing for 2,504 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His top receiver is Dominic Lovett who has 56 catches for 846 yards with three touchdowns. Also, Luther Burden has 38 catches for 329 yards and five touchdowns.

Cook can also run with 125 carries for 546 yards and has scored six rushing touchdowns. Their leading rusher is Cody Schrader with 157 carries for 692 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Tigers have come a long way since being 2-4 heading into their open week.

“Really, the rallying cry for our team was to let's get to a bowl game,” Drinkwitz said. “And we knew we had to play our best football down the stretch in order to do that. No, we didn't think at 2-4 we were that bad of a football team. We understood that we've lost three of those by one possession or less. And so we just needed to clean up the little things and continue to work together and improve.”