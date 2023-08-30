There’s a soft spot in Coach Dave Clawson’s soul for the Football Championship Subdivision schools.

Clawson, who begins his 10th season at Wake Forest on Thursday night against FCS Elon, used to be on that level as head coach at Fordham and Richmond. Game time is 7 p.m. and Wake Forest officials have said that 31,000-seat Allegacy Stadium is sold out.

There’s an obvious difference in talent level and scholarships with Elon having 63, the maximum for FCS schools, and Wake Forest having 85.

That doesn’t mean a heck of lot to Clawson, because as he puts it this is Elon’s Super Bowl.

“I probably always have more respect for these teams than you guys do, be-cause of how many years I coached at that level,” Clawson said earlier this week. “… This is their chance to play at a level they probably believed they be-longed at.”

Clawson loves guys that play with a chip on their shoulder, and he’s got a lot of them that will be wearing the black and gold. And Coach Tony Trisciani of Elon will have his share of those types of players as well.

The Phoenix is coming off one of its best seasons in school history advancing to the FCS playoffs for the fourth time and finishing 8-4. They ended the season ranked 18th in the coaches poll.

That’s a far cry from Trisciani’s first season in 2019, which was the last time Wake Forest and Elon played. In that game, Wake Forest won easily 49-7.

“Anytime you go into the off-season with some momentum it helps,” Trisciani said. “It gives us some confidence and being a game away from winning the CAA championship and returning to the playoffs helped us in the off-season.”

Clawson’s scouting report on the Phoenix had a lot to do with experience.

“Looking at their offensive line, they have more than 100 starts returning,” Clawson said. “That’s a very experienced group. They have a running back (Jalen Hampton) who had over 1,000 yards and was a freshman All-American. They have a Power Five transfer quarterback (Matthew Downing) and their receiver (Chandler) Brayboy, is capable of making big plays and he’s also an excellent returner.”

Downing, a 24-year-old graduate transfer, is making his fourth stop in college football having been to Georgia, TCU and Louisiana Tech, where last season he tore a knee ligament in the fourth game of the season.

Wake Forest comes into its opener with high expectations despite losing 11 starters. Quarterback Mitch Griffis will start his second straight opener after starting for the injured Sam Hartman in last year’s opener against VMI.

This time, however, Griffis is the clear-cut starter with Hartman now at Notre Dame.

“We expect them to be bigger, faster and stronger than us,” Trisciani said. “For us to beat them, we’ve got to out-play them and play harder for longer and we have to execute.”

The two schools will play again in 2028, something Trisciani said is a big deal as he continues to build his program.

“This is a great game for us, for our players and our fan base,” Trisciani said. “We want to play high academic schools and we like aligning with Duke and Wake and Vanderbilt if you look at our schedule over the next four years or so.”

While it’s a good game for the program, it’s also not an easy one. The Demon Deacons have won 19 games over the last two seasons and have gone to bowl games seven years straight.

“Wake is a very good football team,” Trisciani said. “They are one of the best developmental teams in the country. They take two and three-star recruits and turn them into NFL players. They are well coached and I have a good relationship with Coach Clawson and they do not beat themselves.”

In last year’s opener against VMI, the Demon Deacons had an easy time of it, but Clawson says this game will be different.

“If you go back and watch their game against Vanderbilt (a 42-31 loss) from last year, they certainly played those guys tough,” Clawson said. “This is a major step up in terms of talent level that we faced last year in our opener.”

Clawson heads into Thursday’s game with a 7-2 record in season openers. He’s also the third winningest coach in school history at 59-53 in his nine seasons. The 59 wins trail only Jim Grobe and Peahead Walker, who each had 77 wins in their careers.

Against FCS schools since his arrival at Wake Forest, Clawson is a perfect 9-0. Wake Forest has won 17 straight against FCS opponents going back to 2000.