Wake Forest will close football regular-season schedule with a rare home game

The finish line – also known as the end of the regular-season for the Wake Forest football team – is within sight.
The Deacons (3-4 ACC, 4-4 overall) will end their roller coaster of a regular season on Saturday at Truist Field against Florida State (2-6, 3-6). Regardless of Saturday's outcome, the Deacons will get word of a fifth straight bowl appearance, with the landing spots either Charlotte; Annapolis, Md.; or Jacksonville, Fla.
Wake Forest's eight games have been spread across 14 weeks, with open dates created because of COVID-19 issues within the Deacons and within other programs in the ACC. Wake's game at Louisville on Dec. 12, a 45-21 loss, was its first in 28 days.
Coach Dave Clawson said there were times that this season could have ended early.
“With 2020 it’s a very unique season,” Clawson said. “There was a point there where our team was at a breaking point. When those two or three games were canceled in a row, I think some of our players thought they weren’t going to play again.”
Besides the Florida State-Wake Forest game, the ACC schedule on Saturday also will include No. 3 Clemson meeting No. 2 Notre Dame in Charlotte for the ACC championship. The league has played 85 of the 96 scheduled games (88.5 percent), and no conference has played more games.
Five things to watch heading into Saturday’s Seminoles-Deacons game:
Senior Day
Nineteen seniors will be recognized, but several could be back in uniform next fall after the NCAA granted a free season of eligibility.
Clawson said he would determine in January which seniors will move on and which ones will stay.
Keegan Good, a senior safety and one of the players who will move on after five seasons, is simply looking forward to playing two weeks in a row and atoning for the loss to Louisville.
“It’s better for the guys, and we like being back,” Good said. “It’s good to be back in rhythm, and it’s nice to be sore from a football game again. Having some soreness from playing is nice.”
Better performance likely for Hartman
Quarterback Sam Hartman struggled in the loss to Louisville without running back Kenneth Walker III, who opted out for the rest of the season, and with the injury to outside wide receiver Donovan Greene. Greene, who is third on the team with 23 catches and second with 460 yards (two TDs), could return from a foot injury that kept him out last week.
Hartman threw his first interception against Louisville, finishing 17-for-41 for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
He blamed himself a lot for not putting the offense into high gear, but tight end Brandon Chapman said the offense should be in better form against the Seminoles.
“Having those three weeks off, we had to get some rust off,” he said. “A lot of the Louisville game we were out sync….I think we’ll be ready to roll.”
Stopping FSU quarterback Jordan Travis
The Seminoles and Coach Mike Norvell, who is in his first season, have had plenty of hurdles with players opting out or transferring. Dual-threat Jordan Travis is the Seminoles' third quarterback this season.
Travis, a redshirt sophomore, leads the Seminoles in rushing with 562 yards and seven touchdowns. He has passed for 1,056 yards, six TDs and seven interceptions.
“They’ve had a lot of players opt out, leave, transfer, and it’s almost like (Norvell) said ‘the guys that want to be here, we are going to coach you,’" Clawson said. "They are still playing hard and they’ve probably played their best football against Duke (a 56-35 win last week) and their quarterback, Jordan Travis, what a player.”
Long time between home games
The Deacons' last home game was a 23-16 win over Virginia Tech on Oct. 24. Around 2,200 fans will be permitted to attend Saturday under the reduced capacity guidelines from Gov. Roy Cooper.
The Deacons are 3-1 at home, losing their opener to Clemson 37-13.
“It’s going to feel good being back,” kicker Nick Sciba. “We will have some of our fans back in the stands, and it can feel normal again for us.”
Wake defense must create turnovers
The Deacons, who are No. 2 in the Football Subdivision in turnover margin, failed to create any takeaways in their loss to the Cardinals, whose 24 turnovers in 11 games are third-worst nationally only behind Duke and Georgia Tech. The Deacons had gone 16 straight games over two seasons in creating at least one turnover.
The Seminoles have 17 turnovers; only 13 teams have more.
The Deacons have 12 interceptions, just two short of last season's 14 (in 13 games). It hasn’t helped that the Deacons have gone through so many safeties who have battled injuries.
“We definitely felt like we left a little bit on the field,” said kicker Nick Sciba about the loss to Louisville. “We want to get back out there and play again.”
5 difference makers who made headlines in and around Winston-Salem in 2020
A college kid makes sure he gets the most out of the election process.
Chris Paul loves being back in Winston-Salem, even if it's for a short time.
Wake Forest freshman makes big impact a year out of high school.
WSSU freshman hopes to make an impact in the sport of auto racing.
One of our local heroes, Art Blevins, gave a lot to a lot of people in Winston-Salem.
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!