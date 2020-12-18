Wake Forest will close football regular-season schedule with a rare home game

Five things to watch heading into Saturday’s Seminoles-Deacons game:

Senior Day

Nineteen seniors will be recognized, but several could be back in uniform next fall after the NCAA granted a free season of eligibility.

Clawson said he would determine in January which seniors will move on and which ones will stay.

Keegan Good, a senior safety and one of the players who will move on after five seasons, is simply looking forward to playing two weeks in a row and atoning for the loss to Louisville.

“It’s better for the guys, and we like being back,” Good said. “It’s good to be back in rhythm, and it’s nice to be sore from a football game again. Having some soreness from playing is nice.”

Better performance likely for Hartman

Quarterback Sam Hartman struggled in the loss to Louisville without running back Kenneth Walker III, who opted out for the rest of the season, and with the injury to outside wide receiver Donovan Greene. Greene, who is third on the team with 23 catches and second with 460 yards (two TDs), could return from a foot injury that kept him out last week.