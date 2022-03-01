Wake Forest will honor seven seniors in final game Wednesday night against last-place N.C. State

2. The Demon Deacons have another chance to improve their NCAA Tournament resume with a victory. A loss to last-place N.C. State would not do them any favors. The Deacons are 15-2 at home this season.

3. Getting out in transition has been good for the Demon Deacons, and watching how much Alondes Williams, Jake LaRavia and Williamson love to pass the ball has been good, too.

Notable

• Wake Forest has a chance for a basketball first: Having the ACC's leading scorers in men’s and women’s play. Jewel Spear heads into the ACC Tournament leading the league at 18.8 points per game. Alondes Williams leads the men at 19.4 points.

• Williams also continues to lead the ACC in scoring and assists and is the only player in the country averaging at least 19 points, six rebounds and five assists.

• Wake Forest’s 12 ACC wins are the program's best since 2008-09. Wake Forest earned 13 wins during the 2002-03 and 2004-05 seasons, both of which included 16 conference games.