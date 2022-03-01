Wake Forest will honor seven seniors in final game Wednesday night against last-place N.C. State

A preview of Wake Forest’s men’s basketball game:
What
N.C. State at Wake Forest
When
9 p.m. Wednesday
Where
Joel Coliseum
Tickets
How to watch
Bally Sports South
Records
Wake Forest: 12-7 ACC, 22-8 overall; NCAA NET ranking No. 43.
N.C. State: 4-14 ACC, 11-18 overall; NCAA NET ranking No. 139.
What to watch for
1. Seven Wake Forest seniors will go through a pre-game ceremony, although Dallas Walton, Daivien Williamson and Khadim Sy have another season of eligibility. “Those are individual decisions but we won’t be discussing any of that until after this season,” Coach Steve Forbes says.
2. The Demon Deacons have another chance to improve their NCAA Tournament resume with a victory. A loss to last-place N.C. State would not do them any favors. The Deacons are 15-2 at home this season.
3. Getting out in transition has been good for the Demon Deacons, and watching how much Alondes Williams, Jake LaRavia and Williamson love to pass the ball has been good, too.
Notable
• Wake Forest has a chance for a basketball first: Having the ACC's leading scorers in men’s and women’s play. Jewel Spear heads into the ACC Tournament leading the league at 18.8 points per game. Alondes Williams leads the men at 19.4 points.
• Williams also continues to lead the ACC in scoring and assists and is the only player in the country averaging at least 19 points, six rebounds and five assists.
• Wake Forest’s 12 ACC wins are the program's best since 2008-09. Wake Forest earned 13 wins during the 2002-03 and 2004-05 seasons, both of which included 16 conference games.
• Wake Forest likely will be the fifth seed in the ACC Tournament next week in Brooklyn and would play on Wednesday. The Demon Deacons need to beat State in their league finale and need for Miami (12-5) to lose at Boston College on Wednesday night and at Syracuse on Saturday to move up to No. 4. “I know we are not playing on Tuesday, that’s for sure,” Forbes says. “So we know that will be different, and if we play on Wednesday that will be fine. We just want to play on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday if we can.”
• Wake Forest, as a lower seed, has had to play on the tournament's opening day every year since the league expanded to 15 teams beginning with the 2013-14 season. Since 2015, the tournament has begun on a Tuesday and ended on a Saturday night.
• Sy, who hurt his ankle in the loss to Clemson last week, missed the win over Louisville on Saturday night. Forbes considers Sy 50-50 to play and says it will be a game-time decision.
Information
