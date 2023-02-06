There have been a few changes for Wake Forest and North Carolina since the last time the two teams met in Chapel Hill in early January.

The two teams will play again on Tuesday night (7 p.m. on ESPN), this time at Joel Coliseum and those changes should be on display.

The Tar Heels are trying to find their shooting touch while the Demon Deacons are finding it easier on the perimeter.

Coach Steve Forbes can put five players – Tyree Appleby, Andrew Carr, Damari Monsanto, Bobi Klintman and Cameron Hildreth – on the floor at the same time who are capable of making a 3-pointer. This puts a load of stress on any defense.

“I think I'm very situational when it comes to lineups and matchups,” Forbes said about his smaller lineup. “I think you guys know that. And I felt like the last two teams we played we could go that direction. It's not like we haven't gone that direction at some point.”

Playing Carr at center and bringing him out on the perimeter is a weapon that Forbes isn’t afraid to go to.

“I think putting Andrew (at center) it’s a more explosive offensive team,” Forbes said. “And it depends on the low post player and how we defend it.”

In his availability with journalists Monday morning Forbes was also asked about the comments made by Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim on Saturday when Boeheim was quoted as saying Wake Forest bought its team through Name, Image and Likeness.

Forbes said he and Boeheim talked early Sunday morning, and it’s no longer an issue. Boeheim later apologized for the comment.

“There's very few people that respect coach more than I do,” Forbes said about the 78-year-old Boeheim. “He knows that. I've said it publicly. You know, he contacted me… But Coach reached out to me around 2:30 in the morning, as us coaches stay up late. And I'm fine with Coach. I like and respect him and I think the world of him so I’m fine. And I'm not here to perpetuate the narrative of what occurred on Saturday.”

When Boeheim was asked to talk about him reaching out to Jeff Capel of Pitt and to Forbes, he declined. In his comments on Saturday Boeheim also said Pitt bought its team as well.

“I’m not going to talk about any of these conversations or who I have talked to or haven’t talked to,” Boeheim said on the ACC Zoom conference call on Monday morning.

Coach Hubert Davis of the Tar Heels, whose team is coming off a hard-fought loss to rival Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, lamented the fact that his team didn’t get to the foul line much on Saturday night.

“A huge part of our success is attacking the basket, or whether it's supposed to be penetration and being able to score at the basket and being able to get fouled and get to the free throw line,” said Davis, who is a Winston-Salem native. “And that's not only do I like getting to the free throw run, I feel like we're a good free throw shooting team. And over the last three games, we just hadn't shot the ball well for the free throw line.”

Another difference for the Demon Deacons since the Tar Heels won 88-79 on Jan. 4 is Klintman is finding his niche. The Swedish freshman has scored 18 points in his last two games in the loss to Duke and the win over Notre Dame making 7 of 8 shots and 4 of 4 on 3-point attempts. Forbes has also been encouraged by his defense.

With Klintman and Monsanto firing on all cylinders with their outside shooting that makes the Demon Deacons that much better.

Before the win over Notre Dame the Demon Deacons had lost three straight games by just two points and four games overall. Getting a much-needed win at Notre Dame was key.

“I told you guys last week that I just felt like we would have remained confident,” Forbes said. “It’s not like we lost our confidence. I wasn't very happy at the 10-minute mark (of the Notre Dame) game when we were down 16-4 and we had eight turnovers.”

Forbes said that he loved the way his team dug out of the hole and did it with confidence.

“They remained confident, probably more confident than me, in the huddle,” Forbes said. “(Appleby) was very positive. And then we scored 77 points in 30 minutes, and made 14 threes. We're going to be a good team and any team is going to be good when you make shots.”