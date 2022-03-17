 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Commonwealth
Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Commonwealth

Wake Forest Towson Mens Basketball (copy)

Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams applies pressure to Towson guard Terry Nolan.

 Allison Lee Isley Journal

Wake Forest’s trek through the NIT will continue at 4 p.m. Saturday at Joel Coliseum against Virginia Commonwealth.

The second-seeded Demon Deacons (24-9) are coming off a first-round 74-64 win over Towson. Third-seeded VCU (22-9) is coming off a win over Princeton on Tuesday night. The game will stream on ESPN+.

Tickets are $15 and are available at GoDeacs.com or by calling (336) 758-3322.

In the other game in Wake Forest’s quadrant, Oregon will play at top-seeded Texas A&M at noon Saturday (ESPN).

The winners of those two games will meet Tuesday or Wednesday in a quarterfinal game. The semifinals and finals are at New York's Madison Square Garden March 29 and 31.

SMU, Dayton and Oklahoma are the other No. 1 seeds, and all won first-round games.

