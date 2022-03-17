Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Commonwealth

Wake Forest’s trek through the NIT will continue at 4 p.m. Saturday at Joel Coliseum against Virginia Commonwealth.

The second-seeded Demon Deacons (24-9) are coming off a first-round 74-64 win over Towson. Third-seeded VCU (22-9) is coming off a win over Princeton on Tuesday night. The game will stream on ESPN+.

Tickets are $15 and are available at GoDeacs.com or by calling (336) 758-3322.

In the other game in Wake Forest’s quadrant, Oregon will play at top-seeded Texas A&M at noon Saturday (ESPN).

The winners of those two games will meet Tuesday or Wednesday in a quarterfinal game. The semifinals and finals are at New York's Madison Square Garden March 29 and 31.

SMU, Dayton and Oklahoma are the other No. 1 seeds, and all won first-round games.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.