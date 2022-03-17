 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game on Saturday at 4 p.m. against VCU
Wake Forest’s trek through the NIT will continue on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Joel Coliseum against VCU.

The second-seeded Demon Deacons (24-9) are coming off a first-round 74-64 win over Towson. Third-seeded VCU (22-9) is coming off a win over Princeton on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

In the other game in Wake Forest’s quadrant of the tournament bracket top-seeded Texas A&M will play Oregon at Noon (ESPN) on Saturday.

