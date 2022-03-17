Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game on Saturday at 4 p.m. against VCU

Wake Forest’s trek through the NIT will continue on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Joel Coliseum against VCU.
The second-seeded Demon Deacons (24-9) are coming off a first-round 74-64 win over Towson. Third-seeded VCU (22-9) is coming off a win over Princeton on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.
In the other game in Wake Forest’s quadrant of the tournament bracket top-seeded Texas A&M will play Oregon at Noon (ESPN) on Saturday.
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Dell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today