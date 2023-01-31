Wake Forest will play three of its first football games this fall at home at Truist Field

Wake Forest football fans will get a heavy dose of watching games at Truist Field starting with an Aug. 31 game against Elon.

The Thursday night game will open Coach Dave Clawson’s 10th season in Winston-Salem.

Toward the end of the regular-season the Demon Deacons will travel to Notre Dame on Nov. 18 to play in a nonconference game. They will see a familiar face with the Irish as quarterback Sam Hartman, who holds most of the Wake Forest passing records, transferred there to play his final season of eligibility.

The ACC released its schedule on Monday night on the ACC Network and the Demon Deacons will play three of their first games at home. The lone road game during that opening stretch is Sept. 16 at Old Dominion, which went 3-9 last season but opened with a 20-17 victory over Virginia Tech in Norfolk, Va.

Wake Forest is coming off an 8-5 season where it went to a bowl game for the seventh straight season, which is a school record.

What has made Truist Field louder over the last two seasons is how the students have showed up for each of the home games.

“The 2021 and 2022 seasons have been the best student and fan engagement during our nine years and I am excited for next fall,” Clawson said in a statement. “When the crowd is loud and our stadium is full, we have a distinct home field advantage.”

John Currie, the athletics director since 2019, has made it a priority to bring fans to Truist Field.

“As Coach Clawson and his squad build on the ACC’s second-longest bowl streak at seven-straight seasons and with 19 wins over the last two years that ranks as the ninth best total in the Power 5, our students, band, spirit squads and fans from Winston-Salem and throughout Deacon Nation are establishing Truist Field as a unique and special place,” Currie said in a statement.

Wake Forest is 20-4 at home since 2019 and since 2016, not counting the COVID-19 season of 2020, the Demon Deacons have the second-most wins in the ACC in a five-year period.

The Demon Deacons play six home games this season but will finish the season with two road games against Notre Dame and Syracuse.

The Demon Deacons will also have an open week before they play at Clemson on Oct. 7.