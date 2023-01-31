Wake Forest will play three of its first four football games this fall at home at Truist Field

Wake Forest football fans will get a heavy dose of watching games at Truist Field starting with an Aug. 31 game against Elon.

The Thursday night game will open Coach Dave Clawson’s 10th season in Winston-Salem, where he has a record of 59-53. The 59 wins are the third most in school history trailing only Jim Grobe and Peahead Walker who each had 77 career wins.

Toward the end of the regular-season the Demon Deacons will travel to Notre Dame on Nov. 18 to play in a nonconference game. They will see a familiar face with the Irish as quarterback Sam Hartman, who holds most of the Wake Forest passing records, transferred there to play his final season of eligibility.

The ACC released its schedule on Monday night on the ACC Network and the Demon Deacons will play three of their first games at home. The lone road game during that opening stretch is Sept. 16 at Old Dominion, which went 3-9 last season but opened with a 20-17 victory over Virginia Tech in Norfolk, Va.

Wake Forest is coming off an 8-5 season where it went to a bowl game for the seventh straight season, which is a school record.

What has made Truist Field louder over the last two seasons is how the students have showed up for each of the home games.

“The 2021 and 2022 seasons have been the best student and fan engagement during our nine years and I am excited for next fall,” Clawson said in a statement. “When the crowd is loud and our stadium is full, we have a distinct home field advantage.”

John Currie, the athletics director since 2019, has made it a priority to bring fans to Truist Field.

“As Coach Clawson and his squad build on the ACC’s second-longest bowl streak at seven-straight seasons and with 19 wins over the last two years that ranks as the ninth best total in the Power 5, our students, band, spirit squads and fans from Winston-Salem and throughout Deacon Nation are establishing Truist Field as a unique and special place,” Currie said in a statement.

Wake Forest is 20-4 at home since 2019 and since 2016, not counting the COVID-19 season of 2020, the Demon Deacons have the second-most wins in the ACC in a five-year period.

The Demon Deacons play six home games this season but will finish the season with two road games against Notre Dame and Syracuse.

The Demon Deacons will also have an open week before they play at Clemson on Oct. 7.

Higgins moves to off-field duties

Kevin Higgins, who recruited and coached some of the best wide receivers in Wake Forest history, will take a different role for Coach Dave Clawson’s staff.

Higgins, 67, was the associate head coach and wide receivers coach, will oversee recruiting and the transfer portal. He’ll also be more involved in Name, Image & Likeness aspect that is now a part of college athletics.

Clawson made the announcement earlier this week.

“Throughout the last nine years, Kevin has been my right-hand man on so many program-altering decisions that allowed us to build a competitive program in the ACC,” Clawson said in a statement. “Despite my best efforts to try to convince and recruit Coach Higgins to continue one more season as our receivers coach, he has decided to remain in our program with a critical role of leading our recruiting efforts and continuing to be an incredible mentor to our entire football team.”

Higgins said he’s grateful for relationships with Clawson and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero.

“This new leadership position will allow me to continue contributing to the success of our football program and align our efforts across many areas,” Higgins said in a statement. “With that, I am excited for another great football season ahead.”

Stocking up on mid-year players

One of the many aspects that have come into play as Clawson has built the Demon Deacons into a consistent winner is the mid-year players that are welcomed into the program. Whether its freshmen enrolling a semester early or transfers, the influx of talent adds depth.

Clawson announced that 10 players enrolled for the start of the spring semester are eight freshmen and two transfers.

Helping the defense is expected to be linemen Bryce Ganious, a transfer from Villanova and linebacker Jacob Roberts, who transferred from nearby N.C. A&T.

The eight players who signed during the early-signing period who are already on campus are: wide receiver Deuce Alexander, offensive lineman Kyland Armstrong, running back David Egbe, linebacker Aiden Hall, defensive lineman Kerrington Lee, defensive lineman Chris Marable Jr., defensive back Davaughn Patterson, running back Drew Pickett, defensive back Antonio Robinson Jr. and defensive lineman Ka'Shawn Thomas.

16 make All-ACC Academic Team

Wake Forest had 16 players named to the league’s All-ACC Academic Team on Tuesday morning. It’s the second straight year 16 players made the team.

The players making the team were: sophomore defensive back Caelen Carson (Communication), redshirt senior offensive lineman Spencer Clapp (Sustainability), redshirt freshman long snapper Will Cobb (Political Science), redshirt freshman kicker Matthew Dennis, sophomore running back Justice Ellison (Communication), junior linebacker Chase Jones (Finance), redshirt junior offensive lineman Michael Jurgens (MBA), redshirt senior offensive lineman Sean Maginn (Sustainability), redshirt sophomore punter Ivan Mora (Elementary Education), redshirt sophomore wide receiver Taylor Morin (Engineering), redshirt senior offensive lineman Je'Vionte' Nash (Liberal Studies), redshirt senior offensive lineman Loic Ngassam Nya (Sustainability), redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Kevin Pointer Jr. (Communication), redshirt senior defensive lineman Kobie Turner (Liberal Studies), redshirt junior tight end Blake Whiteheart (Liberal Studies) and sophomore wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (Communications).