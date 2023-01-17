Wake Forest wins fourth in a row with 87-77 win over 19th-ranked Clemson

Wake Forest has beaten another ranked team.

This time the Demon Deacons defeated 19th-ranked Clemson 87-77 at Joel Coliseum on Tuesday night.

The Demon Deacons won their fourth straight game as they ended the first-place Tigers (15-4, 7-1 ACC) seven-game win streak. Earlier this season they also beat a ranked Duke team at Joel Coliseum.

Tyree Appleby led the way for the Demon Deacons with 26 points, seven assists and three rebounds and Demari Monsanto added 17 points and three rebounds. Cameron Hildreth also added 17 points and 10 rebounds with an assist despite battling foul trouble.

Andrew Carr added 18 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

The Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC) improved to 3-1 in 9 p.m. games this season and are 10-0 at home. Over the last two seasons they are 28-2 at Joel Coliseum.

Hildreth’s 3-pointer with 1:39 to go off a pass from Daivien Williamson gave the Demon Deacons an 80-71 lead. Appleby made two free throws with 54.9 seconds left that pushed the lead again back up to nine points.

The Demon Deacons led 48-38 at halftime by continuing to shoot well at 50 % from the field and on 3-pointers.

Their biggest lead was 11 with less than five minutes to go in the half. Carr had 11 points and nine rebounds and a resounding two-handed block at the rim that had the crowd fired up.

Carr is player of the week

Andrew Carr, who helped the Demon Deacons to wins over Florida State and Boston College last week, was named ACC player of the week.

He had a career-high 22 points in the win over Florida State and then had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Boston College.

Before Tuesday night’s game Carr was shooting 54% from the field, which is fifth best in the ACC.

Tough stretch for Deacons

After Tuesday night’s game the Demon Deacons will play host to another ranked opponent in Virginia on Saturday. The Cavaliers are ranked 10th in the country and then after that game the Demon Deacons will play at resurgent Pittsburgh on Jan. 25.

“It’s a big week for us with hosting nationally-ranked Clemson and nationally-ranked Virginia before we go on the road to Pitt, which is one of the most improved teams in our league,” Coach Steve Forbes said earlier this week. “So we have those three games before we are halfway through the ACC season.”

Jao Ituka out for rest of the season

Before Tuesday night’s game Wake Forest announced that sophomore transfer guard Jao Ituka will miss the rest of the season because of an injury. He’ll receive a medical redshirt to preserve his eligibility.

“After suffering a knee injury in the preseason, our entire staff, Jao and his family have come to the decision that taking this time to get healthy for next season is the best decision,” Forbes said before the game. “Jao has been re-evaluated by our doctors and will have surgery on Friday to correct his issue.”

Ituka, who transferred from Marist, played in just six games this season averaging three points and nine minutes per game.

Next games

Wake Forest will play Virginia at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Joel Coliseum and that game will air on ESPN2.

Clemson will play host to Virginia Tech on Saturday at 6 p.m. and that game is also scheduled to air on ESPN2.