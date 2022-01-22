Wake Forest wins third straight with convincing victory over North Carolina at Joel Coliseum

Wake Forest seized the big moment this time at home and rolled past North Carolina 98-76 in front of a near sellout crowd at Joel Coliseum on Saturday night.
The Demon Deacons thrived on the chance to move to fifth place in the ACC as Coach Steve Forbes’ team dominated at every turn.
It was a far cry from their only home loss of the season earlier this month to Duke. The Deacons improved to 11-1 this season at Joel Coliseum and won their third game in a row.
Here’s a recap:
Three observations
1. Damari Monsanto of the Deacons, who has battled his way back to the court after an Achilles injury in the summer, made his debut at Joel Coliseum playing in his second game this season. He’s going to give the Deacons more depth, especially with his outside shooting touch. He entered midway through the first half but missed his first 3-point attempt and missed three in the first half. Having another outside shooter with Monsanto’s ability can only help the Deacons. He ended up hitting his first 3-pointer with 12 minutes left in the game to give the Deacons a 65-52 lead. He then came down the court and hit his next two 3-pointers and the Tar Heels had to call timeout with the Deacons leading 71-52.
2. Jake Laravia of the Deacons put his head down and went right to the basket early in Saturday’s game. That first push must have given him a spark because he didn’t stop driving, or scoring, as the Deacons built up a good lead in the first half. With his trademark headband the Indiana State transfer had one of his best half of the season. He’s a rich man’s Larry Bird, and it sort of fits since that’s where Bird also starred before getting to the NBA. He had 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting in the first half as the Deacons led by 10 at the break.
3. It wasn’t that long ago when the Tar Heels’ fans bought up plenty of the tickets for this game. Those days seem to be gone because while there were a lot of fans wearing blue the Wake Forest crowd drowned them out. Of course it helped that the Deacons led by 10 points at halftime with one of their best halves of the season. The crowd and the active student sections stayed loud the entire way.
Stars
Wake Forest:
Jake Laravia 31 points, 10 rebounds four assists
Alondes Williams 23 points, six rebounds
Davien Williamson 19 points
Damari Monsanto 13 points
North Carolina:
Brady Manek 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals
R.J. Davis 18 points, five rebounds
Amando Bacot 12 points, 12 rebounds
Notable
Hubert Davis, who is in his first season as head coach of the Tar Heels, was born in Winston-Salem. He said last week his mother use to work at the Wachovia building downtown when he was young. “I used to ride my back up and down Patterson Avenue and I remember going to see minor league baseball games,” Davis said….
Alondes Williams of the Deacons headed into Saturday night’s game as the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game….
The Wake Forest football team was introduced at halftime and Coach Dave Clawson made a short speech to plenty of applause. “I really, really want to thank our students,” Clawson said. “You guys were incredible…. Hopefully we’re going to get back to Charlotte and win it.” Later in the short presentation Wake Forest president Susan Wente presented Clawson with his ACC coach of the year trophy….
Hubert Davis tried a lot in the first half with 10 players getting playing time. The Tar Heels shot only 34% and ended up trailing by 10 at halftime. Brady Manek, who is a transfer from Oklahoma who was a teammate with Alondes Williams, had 13 points in the first half to help keep the Tar Heels in the game. Manek fouled out with about six minutes to play.
Up next
The Deacons (6-3 ACC, 16-4 overall) have a quick turnaround with a makeup game with Boston College on Monday night at 6 p.m. (ACC Network).
The Tar Heels (4-3, 12-6) will also play on Monday night at home against Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. (ACC Network).
