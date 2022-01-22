Wake Forest wins third straight with convincing victory over North Carolina at Joel Coliseum

Wake Forest seized the big moment this time at home and rolled past North Carolina 98-76 in front of a near sellout crowd at Joel Coliseum on Saturday night.

The Demon Deacons thrived on the chance to move to fifth place in the ACC as Coach Steve Forbes’ team dominated at every turn.

It was a far cry from their only home loss of the season earlier this month to Duke. The Deacons improved to 11-1 this season at Joel Coliseum and won their third game in a row.

Here’s a recap:

Three observations

1. Damari Monsanto of the Deacons, who has battled his way back to the court after an Achilles injury in the summer, made his debut at Joel Coliseum playing in his second game this season. He’s going to give the Deacons more depth, especially with his outside shooting touch. He entered midway through the first half but missed his first 3-point attempt and missed three in the first half. Having another outside shooter with Monsanto’s ability can only help the Deacons. He ended up hitting his first 3-pointer with 12 minutes left in the game to give the Deacons a 65-52 lead. He then came down the court and hit his next two 3-pointers and the Tar Heels had to call timeout with the Deacons leading 71-52.