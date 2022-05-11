Wake Forest women advance through golf regional to match-play portion of NCAA championships

The fourth-ranked Wake Forest’s women’s golf team advanced to the NCAA Championships on Wednesday, thanks to a third-place finish in regional play at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn.

The Demon Deacons, who have never won an NCAA championship in women's golf, will get a chance in the match-play event May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Grayhawk Golf Club.

In Wednesday’s final round, the Deacons, the ACC champions, shot 6 under to finish the 54 holes at 3 under, good enough for third place. The top four teams moved on: Vanderbilt, Alabama and Texas A&M also advanced.

Duke finished in fifth place, one shot short of tying Texas A&M.

Rachel Kuehn led the Deacons with a 68 Wednesday to tie for second in the individual tournament. She ended up 8 under, along with Texas A&M's Jennie Park.

Carolina Chacarra, a freshman playing in her first regional for the Deacons, shot 69 and tied for seventh. Mimi Rhodes shot 71 Wednesday, and Virunpat Olanktikunchai shot 74 to round out the four-player team score for the day.

Coach Kim Lewellen of the Deacons said: "We are excited to head back to Grayhawk this year. We started off a bit rough but came together and did what we needed to do to advance. They saw some adversity on the course in the first round but continued to persevere and improve each day."

Meanwhile, Wake Forest sophomore Michael Brennan and senior Alex Fitzpatrick have been named to the All-ACC men's team.

The reigning ACC champions have had 86 All-ACC honorees in program history, ranking second in the conference. This marks the 13th time in Coach Jerry Haas's 24 years that multiple Deacons have been named to the all-conference team.

This is the second consecutive year that Brennan and Fitzpatrick received All-ACC honors.

