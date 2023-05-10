The top-ranked Wake Forest women’s golf team finished third in the Raleigh Regional on Wednesday to advance to the NCAA Championships later this month.

The Demon Deacons fired a 1 under 287 to finish among the top five in the 12-team regional. Only the top five teams moved on.

Emilia Migliaccio, a graduate student who is from Cary, led the way on Wednesday with a 3-under 69 to pace the Demon Deacons. She wound up finishing tied for seventh overall. Carolina Lopez shot 74 and finished tied for 16th while Mimi Rhodes’ 69 helped the Demon Deacons move on. Rhodes finished tied for 21st.

Also for Wake Forest Rachel Kuehn shot 75 and also tied for 21st.

N.C. State, playing on its home course, won the team title at 7 under for 54 holes. Arizona was second at 5 under followed by Wake Forest, which finished even par for the tournament. TCU was fourth and Florida State also advanced by finishing fifth.

Dorota Zalewska of Chattanooga, who was playing just an individual, ran away with medalist honors shooting rounds of 69-66-69 (12 under). She advances to the NCAA Championships.

Also playing as an individual was Morgan Ketchum of Virginia Tech, who is a freshman from Winston-Salem. She shot 71 on Wednesday and finished tied for fourth at 3 under for the tournament. She finished her season with the lowest scoring average for the Hokies.

Mallory Fobes of UNC Wilmington, who is from East Bend, was also playing as an individual and shot even par 72 to finish 4 over and tied for 31st.

The Demon Deacons will now look ahead to the NCAA Championships which will be held May 19-24 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Teams will play 54 holes with the low eight teams advancing to the match play portion of the championships.