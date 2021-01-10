Wake Forest women defeat Boston College

A recap of the Wake Forest women's basketball team's 68-48 victory over Boston College on Sunday at Joel Coliseum.
Why the Demon Deacons won
Wake Forest shot 50 percent (28-for-56) and controlled the backboards with a 40-25 rebounding edge and the lane with a 42-24 scoring advantage.
Stars
Boston College
Makayla Dickens: 14 points.
Cameron Swartz: 11 points.
Wake Forest
Ivana Raca: 16 points, nine rebounds (now No. 15 in Wake Forest history with 1,214 points).
Gina Conti: 13 points, four rebounds, four assists (needs 99 assists to become Wake Forest's all-time leader).
Jewel Spear: 12 points, four rebounds.
Records
Boston College: 1-5 ACC, 5-5 overall.
Wake Forest: 3-2, 6-3.
Up next
Boston College: At Louisville, 8 p.m. Thursday (ACC).