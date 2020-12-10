Wake Forest women edge North Carolina

The Wake Forest women's basketball team defeated North Carolina in its home opener on Thursday night 57-54, for its fourth consecutive win.

The victory extends the series winning streak to three games, the longest since 1988-90 when the Deacons won six games in a row against the Tar Heels.

While the offense got off to a slow start, the Wake Forest defense was able to hold UNC to its lowest scoring in a half on the season at just 25 heading into halftime. The Deacons took advantage of their time at the line, drawing eight fouls in the first half and going 7-8 from the line.

Wake Forest started the second half with some momentum, going on a 6-2 run to cut its deficit to just two points and stayed within three for the remainder of the third quarter. Conti Clutch sank two free throws with three minutes left in the third to take the lead for the first time since the five-minute mark of the first quarter.

The Deacs entered the final 10 minutes down just two, 38-36. Back-to-back buckets from Gina Conti gave Wake Forest a three-point lead and the momentum needed to bring home the win. Wake Forest outscored North Carolina 37-26 in the final two quarters and 19-13 in the fourth quarter to capture the win.