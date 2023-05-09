Top-ranked Wake Forest shot its way back into contention in the second round of the women’s golf Raleigh Regional on Tuesday at Lonnie Poole Golf Course.

The Demon Deacons shot the lowest round of the day with a 3-under 285 and are third heading into Wednesday’s final round. Only the top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championships later this month.

Carolina Chacarra fired a 4 under 68 to lead the Demon Deacons and Rachel Kuehn rebounded from a first-round 74 to shoot a 3-under 69 and both are tied for ninth. Emilia Migliaccio shot 73 and is tied for 21st, while Mimi Rhodes shot 75.

N.C. State continues to lead at 6 under, with Arizona State at 4 under. Wake Forest is just seven shots behind N.C. State heading into the final round.

Dorota Zalewska of Chattanooga is the individual leader after shooting a 66 and is 9 under through 36 holes. Lauren Olivares (71) and Isabel Amezcua (70) of N.C. State are second and third at 6 under and 5 under.

Morgan Ketchum of Virginia Tech, a freshman from Winston-Salem, is tied for seventh after shooting a 70 on Tuesday. She’s in the field playing as an individual.

Mallory Fobes of UNC Wilmington, who lives in East Bend, shot 77 and is tied for 32nd.