Wake Forest women lose 84-61 to Oklahoma State in NCAA Tournament's first round
Wake Forest women lose 84-61 to Oklahoma State in NCAA Tournament's first round

Wake Forest’s women’s basketball team got a taste of the NCAA Tournament.

It was a quick taste as it turned out as eighth-seeded Oklahoma State beat the ninth-seeded Demon Deacons 84-61 on Sunday afternoon at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio in a first-round game.

The Cowgirls (19-8) advanced to the second round on Tuesday where they will likely play overall top-seed Stanford. The Cardinal played No. 16-seed Utah Valley late on Sunday night in another first-round game.

The Deacons could not keep up with Natasha Mack, the star center for the Cowgirls, who had 27 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots.

Christina Morra led the Deacons with 18 points and Ivana Raca added 13 points and 10 rebounds with Jewel Spear chipping in 11 points. Gina Conti added 10 points and nine assists.

While it was quite a feat to reach the NCAA Tournament for only the second time in school history, Coach Jen Hoover has been adamant about making the tournament more than once every 33 years.

The Demon Deacons ended Hoover’s ninth season with a 12-13 record, and while they lose their top two leading scorers in Conti and Raca, who are both seniors, the future looks good. Conti and Raca will leave Wake Forest as two of the top players in school history.

