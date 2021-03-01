Wake Forest women need a win in ACC Tournament to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive

If Wake Forest’s women’s basketball team wants to get to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in school history it will likely need to beat North Carolina on Thursday in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

Coach Jen Hoover’s squad looked pretty good in the middle of the season, but toward the end have struggled. The ninth-seeded Deacons (8-10 ACC, 11-11 overall) have lost three in a row, and aren’t exactly heading into the ACC Tournament with a head of steam.

“It’s March 1 and it’s one of my favorite times of the year,” Hoover said about the tournament.

The Deacons and Tar Heels, the eighth-seed, split in the regular-season with the Deacons winning 57-54 in Winston-Salem in December and then the Tar Heels won 77-74 in overtime in Chapel Hill.

“We just have to approach it like we have all year,” Hoover said. “This week we are 0-0 and we have one game, two games or three games or whoever knows how many games. We had two heart break games on the road but give credit where credit is due and on the road you have to create those breaks.”

This is the second straight season the Deacons and Tar Heels have played in the tournament with the Deacons winning 83-73 last season.

The winner of Thursday’s game will play top-seeded Louisville (21-2, 14-2 ACC) on noon on Friday.

