Wake Forest women open season with a convincing 76-56 win over Elon at Joel Coliseum

Wake Forest women’s basketball team opened its season with a 76-56 win over Elon on Monday afternoon at Joel Coliseum.

The victory was the first at Wake Forest for Coach Megan Gebbia who was making her debut.

Four players scored in double figures with Jewel Spear leading the way with 23 points and four rebounds. Kaia Harrison tied her career high with 15 points and Alyssa Andrews and Alexandra Scruggs each scored 11 points.

The Demon Deacons hit 9 of 26 on 3-point attempts and shot 48% overall.

“I thought our core defense was good today,” Gebbia said. “So you can see that it dropped in the fourth quarter a little bit when I took Kaia out, and she kind of spearheads the defense.”

Gebbia said a key to the early season games is to find that balanced scoring and not rely so much on Jewell, who is one of the best players in the ACC.

“I think we had four in double digits, but I would love to see five at some point,” Gebbia said, “and round out the scoring even more. But for the most part, I was pretty pleased with this first game. But they're going to hear some other things.”

Evonna McGill led the Phoenix with 13 points and Raven Preston added nine points and six rebounds.

Like most coaches Gebbia couldn’t wait to see the game again on tape so she can point out other areas the Demon Deacons need to work on.

“As we break film down as the year goes on, and they'll see like our motion became motionless at times,” she said. “We were standing because we were tired. So they need to be able to move more.”

The Demon Deacons will play at East Carolina on Thursday at 6 p.m.