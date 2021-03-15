Wake Forest women picked as ninth seed for NCAA Tournament and will play eighth-seeded Oklahoma State

Like clockwork, every 33 years the Wake Forest women’s basketball team makes it into the NCAA Tournament.
The Demon Deacons, in fact, have been to the tournament just once before when Coach Jen Hoover was a freshman. Now, Hoover has taken one of the programs with the least amount of tradition in women’s basketball in the ACC to the tournament.
“This is a huge step for this program,” said Hoover, who is in her ninth season and is the program’s all-time leading scorer. “You really want this for this group and I’m just happy that they get to experience something like this.”
Hoover and the Deacons had a mini celebration at the empty Joel Coliseum during ESPN’s broadcast when the 64 teams were revealed. They all got to celebrate what hasn’t happened in a long time.
All throughout the season Hoover kept preaching how special her team could be, and despite some struggles late in the season, they did enough to impress the selection committee.
“From the first day they stepped on campus on July 6, I knew this was a special group that had the opportunity to get Wake Forest back where it belongs, the NCAA Tournament,” Hoover said.
Part of their success has been the senior leadership of guard Gina Conti and center Ivana Raca, who will finish their careers as two of the best players in school history.
“I came to Wake because I wanted to be a part of a team that got into the NCAA’s,” Conti said. “And we’re not done yet and now we want to go in there and win some games so it’s super exciting.”
Since their loss to Louisville in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals the Deacons came back to Winston-Salem and continued to practice not knowing if they would get an at-large bid.
With little to know tradition of being a tournament team, the Deacons were not sure of anything until they saw their name on the ESPN broadcast.
“I’m really excited for what is next,” Raca said. “We were really positive about our season and I was feeling confident (about going to the NCAA's). We are just really excited that we are in the tournament.”
Raca said the moment they saw Wake Forest getting into the tournament was unbelievable.
“I just jumped out of my chair,” she said. “I was anxious to see our name so when I saw that and we were a ninth seed it was good for us. It’s a lifetime opportunity.”
Hoover said she shares the tournament bid with all of the former players at Wake Forest because they were a part of the process. Just how it has taken so long for the program to get back has many layers but one of the longest droughts of not making the NCAA’s is over.
“I think in women’s basketball the parity is becoming more and more every year,” Hoover said. “There was a big gap between the haves and the have nots for a long time in this game. A lot of the top players went to the same places but anytime you are going to build sustainable success and do it the right way with integrity you have to start from the foundation and build it up.”
