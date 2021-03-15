Wake Forest women picked as ninth seed for NCAA Tournament and will play eighth-seeded Oklahoma State

“I came to Wake because I wanted to be a part of a team that got into the NCAA’s,” Conti said. “And we’re not done yet and now we want to go in there and win some games so it’s super exciting.”

Since their loss to Louisville in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals the Deacons came back to Winston-Salem and continued to practice not knowing if they would get an at-large bid.

With little to know tradition of being a tournament team, the Deacons were not sure of anything until they saw their name on the ESPN broadcast.

“I’m really excited for what is next,” Raca said. “We were really positive about our season and I was feeling confident (about going to the NCAA's). We are just really excited that we are in the tournament.”

Raca said the moment they saw Wake Forest getting into the tournament was unbelievable.

“I just jumped out of my chair,” she said. “I was anxious to see our name so when I saw that and we were a ninth seed it was good for us. It’s a lifetime opportunity.”